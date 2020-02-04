Little Rock Christian Linebacker Corey Platt Enjoys Junior Day

FAYETTEVILLE — Little Rock Christian Class of 2021 linebacker Corey Platt was among the recruits attending Arkansas’ Junior Day on Saturday.

Platt, 6-1, 193, talked about how the visit went afterward and his meeting with Rion Rhoades, Arkansas’ linebacker coach.

“It was nice. I got to sit down with Coach Rhoades and see where we’re at, see where he sees me,” Platt said. “I got to view the facilities again. It’s always good to renew my view on them, so it was nice.”

Platt is capable of playing multiple positions in college.

“Right now, linebacker is where they want me to be,” Platt said of Arkansas.

In addition to meeting and talking with Rhoades, he talked about some other highlights of the visit.

“I liked the facility for sure,” Platt said. “I like how they take care of you here. The academics, they make sure you are where you’re supposed to be. The coaches genuinely love you, they want you to be here.”

Platt holds offers to Arkansas State, Kansas and Louisiana Tech. What would an offer to Arkansas mean to you?

“It would be the best,” Platt said. “I mean, I like it here, but I’ll go anywhere, really.”

Little Rock Christian was 13-1 losing only in state championship game to Pulaski Academy. They had beaten the Bruins earlier in season. Platt and the Warriors defeated the Bruins for the 2018 Class 5A state championship.