Little Rock Parkview Running Back James Jointer Preparing for Junior Season

MAUMELLE — Little Rock Parkview Class of 2022 running back James Jointer was at the Monster Camp on Saturday to observe.

He and teammate tight end Erin Outley didn’t go through the drills, but watched from the sidelines. Jointer, 6-0, 201, is anxious for his junior season following an injury in 2019. Jointer talked about his training during the COVID-19.

“I have been training hard just getting back into the swing of things,” Jointer said. “After I tore my ACL I’m getting to used to running and cutting. I’m 100-percent now so it’s kinda blessing coming back from an ACL. It’s a big injury, but the virus kinda messed up a lot. A lot of coaches were expecting to come out and see me and see how I came back from my ACL. The recruiting is still going good. Some new schools have offered me.”

Parkview head coach Brad Bolding recently talked about a plan to use Jointer and sophomore Darien Bennett in the backfield together at times this season. Bennett, 6-0, 215, was recently offered by the University of Arkansas. Jointer and Bennett along with quarterback Landon Rogers would give Parkview three running threats in the backfield.

“Our O-line is also more experienced this year,” Jointer said. “Last year we had an all sophomore O-line which is good because now those guys are returning and more experienced now. And I’m more experienced myself. Having to take a year off and just watch the game. It could be pretty scary (backfield).”

Bennett said recently that Jointer had helped him and provided some tips.

“I just make sure he’s doing good in the class room,” Jointer said. “You’ve got to be more than a football player. On the field I just tell him we workout at different times. You’ve got to be able to catch out of the backfield. You’ve got to be more than just a runner in recruiting. You’ve got to be able to run, catch and block. Not just be a one-option guy.”

Jointer could be an outstanding safety in college, but Bolding recently said he is an elite running back and that is where he should play at the next level.

“I totally agree, but I try to stay as humble as possible,” Jointer said. “I leave that up to the people to say what they think I am or not. I agree with coach Bolding I am an elite back. I’m an athlete I could play wide receiver or any position on the field. That’s one thing the colleges will get out of me.”

Jointer’s first offer came from the previous staff at Arkansas on Jan. 26, 2019. He was re-offered by the new staff at Arkansas on Feb. 1 while at a Junior Day. He also has offers to Bowling Green, Florida State, Virginia Tech, UAB, Arkansas State, UTSA, North Texas, Kansas, Memphis, Louisiana Tech and Memphis.

