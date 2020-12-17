Lucas Coley, Landon Rogers Prepared to Join Battle at Quarterback

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas signed two quarterbacks in the Class of 2021 with both being from high school programs.

In the Class of 2019 then Arkansas coach Chad Morris signed Ben Hicks and Nick Starkel as grad transfers then in 2020 Sam Pittman added Feleipe Franks. Franks has been outstanding at Arkansas this season and Starkel the same at San Jose State after leaving the Razorbacks.

Redshirt freshman KJ Jefferson closed out the regular season with a very impressive showing against Missouri. Arkansas also had true freshman Malik Hornsby who redshirted and will return sophomore John Stephen Jones as well. So while Arkansas is still recruiting, they don’t appear to be looking for a grad transfer quarterback this year.

San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian’s Lucas Coley, 6-2, 207, will enroll at Arkansas at midterm while Little Rock Parkview’s Landon Rogers, 6-4, 215, will report in late May or early June. Pittman talked about the decision to sign two quarterbacks this year.

“I like them. Landon Rogers, obviously here in the state, very big, very athletic,” Pittman said. “I think he’s a guy that would really fit into what we’re doing offensively. He has a very strong arm. I think he’s still developing. I think he can become much better than he is right now. But he can run. He’s got really speed and he’s a physical guy. Big.

“Lucas Coley is certainly a guy that’s a run and pass threat as well. Not quite as big as Landon. But he’s played good ball there in Texas and had a lot of success. Very smart. We felt like we needed two quarterbacks in this class. That was one of the things we started the whole needs with a long time ago. And Coach (Kendal) Briles was able to get those guys to come here.”

Coley led the Warriors to a 10-1 record as a senior. He threw for 1,100-plus yards, 13 touchdowns and one interception with almost 500 rushing yards and 11 scores. Against Frisco (Texas) Legacy Christian this fall, Coley totaled five touchdowns completing 9 of 15 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 95 yards on the ground and three touchdowns. Accounted for over 3,000 yards of total offense and 30 touchdowns in his junior season for a 7-3 Cornerstone Christian

team

Rogers also had a very good career with the Patriots. As a senior, he completed 92 of 150 passes for 1,247 yards and six touchdowns while also rushing 150 times for 1,148 yards (7.7 ypc) and 22 touchdowns. As a junior, completed 99 of 182 passes for 1,661 yards with 19 touchdowns, he also ran 93 times for 584 yards (6.3 ypc) and 10 touchdowns. Then in 2018 as a sophomore, Rogers completed 64 of 102 passes for 713 yards with eight touchdowns and ran for 135 yards and seven scores.

This season, Franks completed 163 of 238 passes for 2,107 yards and 17 touchdowns with only four interceptions. He also rushed 105 times for 204 yards and a touchdown. Jefferson completed 20 of 41 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing 28 times for 67 yards and two touchdowns.

After getting lost in the Morris and Joe Craddock constant shuffling of quarterbacks in 2019, Starkel has led San Jose State to a 6-0 record. He has completed 106 of 160 passes for 1,453 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions.