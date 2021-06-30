Mani Powell Ready to Make Decision, Will be One of Two Key Arkansas Targets Announcing Friday

FAYETTEVILLE — Just two days after dropping a Top 6 Canton (Ohio) McKinley linebacker Mani Powell is ready to announce his decision.

Powell, 6-2, 220, will announce his college decision on Friday, July 2. Powell has a Top 6 of Arkansas, Syracuse, Michigan, West Virginia, Toledo and Indiana.

IM DONE WAITING ‼️‼️ July 2nd✅🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/SwYlqJm7FZ — Mani powell (@powell_mani) June 30, 2021

In addition to Arkansas, he has also taken official visits to Indiana (June 18-20) and then Syracuse (June 25-27). That means he will a decision without taking official visits to Michigan, Toledo and West Virginia.

In addition to Powell, Arkansas is set to learn the destination of outstanding cornerback Jaylen Lewis, 6-2, 175, of Brownsville (Tenn.) Haywood on Friday at 12:30 p.m. Powell is likely to choose from Arkansas and Auburn though Michigan State, Indiana, Memphis, Alabama, Tennessee and others are trying.

Since Arkansas was his first visit of the three he talked about it after finishing the weekend.

“Yes, Arkansas set the bar high for my visits,” Powell said. “So, I know what I’m looking for. I know what I’m going to be looking for in other schools to top. Yes, they did increase their chances. I would say it’s the people, the family feeling. They gave it to us and it never stopped. That was big in what helped.”

Powell is impressed with what Sam Pittman is trying to get done at Arkansas.

“He’s trying to bring in family,” Powell said. “I made sure I told him that I want to go to a place where it feels like family all the time. Coach Pittman and the players made sure they broke it down to me that everything is about family here. There’s a big atmosphere with the family, so that meant a lot. They’re trying to change the atmosphere at Arkansas. They’re trying to bring in great guys and keep pushing with great guys.”