Mani Powell Set to See Arkansas, Praises Linebacker Coach Michael Scherer

FAYETTEVILLE — Canton (Ohio) McKinley three-star linebacker Mani Powell is set to officially visit Arkansas the June 11-13 weekend.

Powell, 6-2, 220, is being recruited by Arkansas’ Michael Scherer, who has made a strong impression on him. Powell talked about his expectations for his official visit to Arkansas.

“I’m looking for a place that makes me feel comfortable,” Powell said. “I’m looking for a place to have people that I get along with great. Start to build bonds with the players and coaches. I’m looking for a good positive campus.”

Scherer is set to begin his first season coaching the linebackers for the Hogs. Powell likes that Scherer is a younger coach and feels he can relate to him.

“Yeah I think he’s fired up with energy,” Powell said. “He’s really looking forward to building a relationship with me as I am with him. He’s got a great head on his shoulders.”

Powell has offers to Indiana, Boston College, Coastal Carolina, Akron, Marshall, Syracuse, Buffalo, Ball State, Western Michigan, Central Michigan, Toledo, Liberty, Youngstown State and Kent State in addition to Arkansas. He talked about the distance from Ohio to Arkansas and if that would be a factor in his decision.’

“The only problem with it is how much will my mom have to do to come see me play,” Powell said. “But I don’t have any problem with leaving home.”

Powell talked about his strengths on the football field that helped lead him to earning the All-Northern Inland District Player of the Year in 2020.

“I would say a lot of schools say that they like the way I play the game,” Powell said. “They say they see I play with love through my film and that means a lot. Coaches tell me they like how low I play and other coaches tell me they like how fast I play. Some of them tell me they like how versatile I am.”

At this time the Arkansas visit is his only one set. Is there any chance of a commitment for the Razorbacks that weekend?

“Being that my mom wouldn’t want me to be in that position of where I would commit to the first school I see I don’t know,” Powell said. “But at the same time anything can happen.”

As far as what he’s looking for in a college, Powell listed some things.

“I would like to take business management in college,” Powell said. “So I would say a high level program for that. I look for great people to be around that I can become a family with. I’m looking for a lot of energy in the school because everyday I live with a lot of energy. And I just look to have fun.”

Powell is also an outstanding wrestler in high school.

Beyond blessed to say I’ve received an offer from the University of Arkansas #Razorbacks pic.twitter.com/KQkEA9rw2S — Mani powell (@powell_mani) March 5, 2021