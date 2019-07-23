Martavius French Makes College Decision

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Memphis (Tenn.) Whitehaven four-star linebacker Martavius French has committed to Arkansas.
French chose the Razorbacks over other finalists Oregon, LSU, Florida and Mississippi State.
He had narrowed his list to five schools on May 13. French took an unofficial visit to Arkansas on March 9 for an Elite Prospect Day. He had also visited on April 23, 2017, as well.
The 6-foot-3, 230-pound French was offered by Arkansas on June 10, 2018. He was recruited by John Chavis and Kenny Ingram.
In addition to his five favorites, French also holds offers from Louisville, West Virginia, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Jackson State, Tennessee-Martin, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Liberty, Missouri, Purdue, Indiana, Cincinnati, Southern Miss, Ole Miss and Memphis.
He’s the second linebacker to choose the Hogs in the Class of 2020 so far. He and teammate Bryson Eason, another linebacker, will be at Arkansas on Friday for a cookout.
French was the Region 6-A Defensive Player of the Year in 2018.
Among the other linebackers being sought by the Hogs in the Class of 2020 are Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Oakland’s Aaron Moore and Bryant’s Catrell Wallace as well as Eason.
Arkansas’ Commitments
Chandler Morris, QB, Highland Park, Texas
John Gentry, RB, Houston North Shore, Texas
Kelvontay Dixon, ATH, Carthage, Texas
Mason Mangum, WR, Austin Westlake, Texas
Savion Williams, WR, Marshall, Texas
Brandon Frazier, TE, McKinney North, Texas
Allen Horace, TE, Crockett, Texas
Ty’kieast Crawford, OL, Carthage, Texas
Blayne Toll, DE, Hazen
Jashaud Stewart, DE, Jonesboro
Tyrece Edwards, DE, Knoxville West, Tenn.
Martavius French, LB, Memphis Whitehaven, Tenn.
Drew Francis, LB, Knoxville West, Tenn.
Jamie Vance, CB, New Orleans Edna Karr, La.