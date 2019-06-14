Mason Mangum Impressed With Arkansas

By Otis Kirk

Austin (Texas) Westlake wide receiver Mason Mangum committed to Arkansas on April 6 following the spring game.

This week, he got to take his official visit to Arkansas. On Friday he left to go home and looked back on his visit.

“It was great”” Mangum said. “Great to see everybody and be with the other guys. They did a great job hosting us, very hospitable. It’s awesome being here.”

Who was your host?

“(Quarterback) Jack Lindsey and (wide receiver) Peyton Ausley,” Mangum said. “He (Ausley) had to leave early, but he’s from Austin so I knew him before. It was pretty cool.”

What was some things you learned about school that maybe you didn’t know before?

“I learned a lot about the academics,” Mangum said. “The business school which I want to do. I just go to see everybody. I got to see the football players and everybody so that was cool.”

You worked on Hazen defensive end Blayne Toll as well while you were here trying to get him to be a Razorback?

“A little bit,” Mangum said. “He would be awesome to have with us. We would love to have him. We were trying to help him a little bit make the right decision.”

What are your strengths on the field and what do you need to work on?

“My speed is one of my strengths absolutely,” Mangum said. “Another one of my strengths is my route running, but that’s one of the things you can always improve on. You can never be a perfect route runner. Working on getting bigger, stronger and faster.”

At Arkansas he will be coached by Justin Stepp. What do you think about him?

“I love Coach Stepp,” Mangum said. “That’s my guy. I just can’t wait for him to coach me.”

They are working to add playmakers at receiver. What about the group they have here and the ones they have coming in?

“Obviously they’ve got some great receivers and I’m excited to watch them this fall,” Mangum said. “Coming in I’m excited too. Savion (Williams) is obviously a stud. Hopefully we have someone else coming in too.”

As a junior, Mangum caught 55 passes for 1,146 yards and 17 touchdowns. He had 12 kickoff returns for 243 yards and a touchdown while returning five punts for 89 yards.