Maumelle Four-Star Offensive Tackle Andrew Chamblee Talks Top Schools, Workouts Planned, Sam Pittman

FAYETTEVILLE — Maumelle Class of 2022 four-star offensive tackle Andrew Chamblee is one of the top players in the nation at his position.

Chamblee, 6-6, 290, has nine offers with others likely to jump on board when recruiting visits start back. Chamblee attended a Junior Day at Arkansas on Feb. 1.

“It has been really slow here lately because of the COVID(-19) and all that,” Chamblee said. “I’ve heard that a couple more schools are interested in me which is always good.”

As with all other athletes across the nation, Chamblee is having to workout on his own since no spring practices at school.

“I have a little home setup,” Chamblee said. “I’ve got some dumb bells and home workout that I’ve got going. Just trying to stay busy as much as possible.”

Chamblee was very impressed with Sam Pittman and Brad Davis (offensive line coach) when he visited for the Junior Day. He likes that Pittman is a former offensive line coach.

“Yes sir,” Chamblee said. “It means a lot. I know he’s gonna take good care of his big men. I know that he has good plans for all his big guys. I know if I choose Arkansas he’s gonna get me right and good standing on the field.”

Chamblee is one of five recruits in the Class of 2022 holding an offer to Arkansas. Some others have Power 5 offer or two as well. Chamblee talked about being a member of a talented recruiting class in the state.

“It means a lot,” Chamblee said. “All my hard work is paying off.”

Chamblee currently has offers to Arkansas, Virginia Tech, Missouri, Southern Miss, Kansas, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Tennessee and TCU. He talked about who his favorites are at this time.

“Arkansas, Oklahoma State and Virginia Tech,” Chamblee said. “That’s about it right of the ones who have offered.”

Prior to Arkansas, Chamblee said he visited Virginia Tech and TCU. Chamblee talked about his strengths and also what he feels he needs to improve on the most.

“Definitely could get better with my footwork,” Chamblee said. “Work on my pass sets and run game stuff.”

