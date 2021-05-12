Maumelle Three-Star Nico Davillier Plans to Announce College Decision on June 27

FAYETTEVILLE — Another of the state’s top prospects, Maumelle defensive lineman Nico Davillier, plans to announce his college decision on June 27 at Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium during a camp.

Davillier, 6-5, 275, made the announcement of his commitment date on Wednesday. He’s a three-star recruit with ESPN with a grade of 79. He is the No. 38 recruit at his position in the nation, No. 180 in region and No. 4 in the state in the Class of 2022.

i will be commiting at war memorial stadium at this camp on june 27!!!! @EarlGill10 @smanellums https://t.co/2RF4SvpL84 — nicholas davillier (@DavillierNico) May 12, 2021

As a junior in eight games, Davillier had 39 tackles, including 10 for loss, three sacks and one forced fumble. In the red zone he played some quarterback rushing 12 times for 31 yards and three touchdowns.

Davillier has an official visit set to Nebraska for June 4-6 and then Arkansas Sept. 10-12. In addition to those two schools, he holds offers from Oklahoma, Purdue, Auburn, Missouri, Tennessee, Georgia, Kansas, Penn State, Arkansas State, Colorado, Mississippi State and Middle Tennessee.

Davillier’s teammate, offensive lineman Andrew Chamblee, has already committed to Arkansas. The Pulaski County area has at least four outstanding prospects in the Class of 2022. Arkansas has commitments from three of them and are waiting on Davillier. Little Rock Parkview running back James Jointer and Joe T. Robinson offensive tackle E’Marion Harris are also committed to Arkansas along with Chamblee.

515 on squat max👀 highest on squat since coach Horton been head coach!!!! @EarlGill10 @smanellums pic.twitter.com/2fieBWYyUz — nicholas davillier (@DavillierNico) May 11, 2021