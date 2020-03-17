Melvin Swindle Hoping for Strong Senior Season

FAYETTEVILLE — Oklahoma City (Okla.) Heritage Hall three-star defensive tackle Melvin Swindle is one of the top prospects in his state in the Class of 2021.

Swindle, like most other athletes around the nation, is out of school in part because of spring break and also with the COVID-19 precautions. On Monday, Swindle talked about how he is handling his time now.

“We’re on spring break, but we’re not going back until April 5,” Swindle said.

He was at Arkansas on March 7 and soon after that all visits were shut down.

“No, it got shut down,” Swindle said. “I was gonna take on this weekend. The 21st to Kansas and I’m supposed to go to Tennessee at the end of April.”

Swindle is still rehabbing from a torn labrum that limits what he can do from a training standpoint.

“I’m still recovering,” Swindle said. “I’m doing rehab.”

Swindle, 6-3, 303, holds offers from Texas Tech, Kansas, Oklahoma State and Iowa State. Arkansas hasn’t offered yet, but that’s a school he likes a lot.

“Arkansas is one of my top schools,” Swindle said. “I like the coaches, the atmosphere, the fans at the baseball game.”

Sam Pittman, the new head coach at Arkansas, is also someone who has made a strong impression on Swindle.

“He’s a great guy and a great coach overall,” Swindle said. “He was serious wanting to change their environment and how they have been over the years.”

Once the torn labrum is healed, Swindle should be ready for a healthy senior season.

“I’m hoping to have a great one,” Swindle said. “I’ll be a 100-percent this year so I think it will be more of a show.”

Click here for his highlights.