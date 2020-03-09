Melvin Swindle Hoping to Gain Offer From Arkansas Following Trip to Junior Day

FAYETTEVILLE — Oklahoma City (Okla.) Heritage Hall three-star defensive tackle Melvin Swindle attended Arkansas’ Junior Day and hopes to gain an offer from the Hogs.

Swindle, 6-3, 303, talked about how the visit went on Saturday.

“The highlights of the visit were how friendly the coaches are and how they explained every thing to us,” Swindle said. “I feel like this is a real warm-hearted place. I just enjoyed it overall.”

Swindle was injured as a junior, but continued to play. He said Arkansas’ training staff gave him some tips on the labrum injury.

“The strength coach went over some things that could help me strengthen my back and my strength overall what with me rehabbing right now,” Swindle said. “It’s a torn labrum.”

Swindle has offers to Knasas State, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and Iowa State. He’s hoping Arkansas is added to that list soon.

“The process is ongoing,” Swindle said. “If Arkansas offers me, they would jump into my top two. I have Texas Tech, OSU, Kansas, Iowa State and a few other looks I am getting.”

Swindle was impressed by Sam Pittman, Arkansas’ new head coach.

“I got a good vibe from Coach Pittman,” Swindle said. “He actually used to coach one off my coaches (Jason Freeman) when he was in college. He was at OU back in 1997. We bonded over that and we had good conversation. He went on to play in the pros after that.”

