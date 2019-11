FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It’s a new day and the commitments at Arkansas reopening their recruiting continues.

The latest is Memphis (Tenn.) Central wide receiver-safety Darin Turner, 6-4, 215. He announced his decision on Twitter Wednesday morning.

After talking to my Parents about the firing of Coach Morris at Arkansas, I've decided to reopen my recruitment. I will still consider Arkansas but I want to explore other options also. — M5gatron (@DarinTurner_5) November 13, 2019

Arkansas has now seem eight of its 14 commitments reopen their recruiting. Turner is the first one outside of Texas to do so.

Arkansas has six pledges now. Chad Morris was fired on Sunday.