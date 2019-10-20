Memphis Recruit Opts to De-Commit from Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Earlier today, Memphis (Tenn.) Whitehaven linebacker Martavius French talked about his official visit to Arkansas and trying to get his teammates to join the Hogs as well.

However, in a matter of a few hours, French apparently has had a change of heart.

DECOMMITTED FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS! No interviews please — F R E N C H I E (@ypcjuice2) October 20, 2019

French had committed to Arkansas on July 23 which is his birthday. He has since taken an official visit to Tennessee as well.

French was joined at Arkansas by Bryson Eason and Tamarion McDonald, two teammates at his high school.

Arkansas has struggled to a 2-5 record and fell to Auburn 51-10 on Saturday.