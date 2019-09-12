Mena’s Mason Brotherton Ready to see Razorbacks Play

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Mena Class of 2021 tight end Mason Brotherton will be at Arkansas on Saturday for an unofficial visit.

Brotherton, 6-4, 235, has helped the Bearcats jump out to a 2-0 record this season. He attended an Elite Camp at Arkansas this past summer.

In the season opener the Bearcats took a 36-0 victory over De Queen. This past Friday they topped Prescott 36-35 in overtime.

“I had four catches and two touchdowns in the first half against De Queen,” Brotherton said. “We shut it down in the second half. At Prescott they played about five in the box all game which means they were really keying on me. So they put me down on the line more and used me as a blocker and we ran it down their throats all night so I didn’t have any catches. They ran behind me all night and I blocked really well so I was proud of that.”

Brotherton talked about the big first half of the rivalry game against the Leopards on opening night.

“That was exciting,” Brotherton said. “That was a great way to start my season. They were in Cover 4 the whole first half. They were trying to put two or three guys on me, but my quarterback (Max Montgomery) was throwing me some great balls and I caught it. I was fortunate enough to score. It was fun. In the second half I didn’t play much, but in the first half when I was in I definitely made it count.”

As far as the Arkansas visit on Saturday, Brotherton talked about what he’s looking for in that regard.

“I’m excited to keep building my relationship with some of the coaches,” Brotherton said. “I think I’ve had good start to my junior year and that’s helped me out a little bit. I can’t wait to up there. It’s a great atmosphere.”

Brotherton is one of three tight ends in Arkansas in the Class of 2021 gaining extensive recruiting attention. Little Rock Parkview’s Erin Outley and Har-Ber’s Errington McRae are the other two.

“I don’t think I’ve competed with Errington McRae anywhere, but Erin Outley I believe I’ve done a camp with him and worked out with him before too,” Brotherton said.

As a sophomore, Brotherton caught 27 passes for 476 yards and two touchdowns. He holds scholarship offers from Memphis and Mercer while receiving lots of attention from several schools including Arkansas, UCLA, West Virginia, TCU and many others.

“I just feel like I’m a player,” Brotherton said. “I feel like I can do anything as far as blocking, run routes and catch. What I do with the ball after the catch Which I believe I’m the best tight end in the state right now. I ran a 4.75 (40-yard dash) this summer. I was proud of that. I’m just gonna keep building off of that and getting better.”

Brotherton and the Bearcats head to Hot Springs Friday night to face the Trojans. Hot Springs beat Fountain Lake 40-8 in its season opener.

“They’re a good team,” Brotherton said. “Much improved from last year. I didn’t get to play last year because of my injury. So this year I’m excited I’ll be able to play. I’ve learned from the last two games on stuff I need to do a little bit better. I’m improved daily in practice so I’m looking forward to it. It’s gonna be a good match-up and I believe I’ll do a little bit of everything in that game.”

The kickoff Saturday is set for 3 p.m. in Reynolds Razorback Stadium. It will be televised on the SEC Network.