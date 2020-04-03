Michael Lunz Talks Arkansas, Workouts During COVID-19 and Timeline For College Decision

FAYETTEVILLE — Radcliff (Ky.) North Hardin three-star linebacker Michael Lunz, 6-3, 230, now holds 13 scholarship offers including one from the Razorbacks.

Lunz,, 6-3, 230, visited Arkansas on March 7 for a Junior Day. The Hogs offered him on Feb. 26.

“It was a great visit,” Lunz said. “It was great. I plan on getting back down there for a gameday visit. It was big time, everything that I’ve seen so far. Great environment, great people. I watched and listened everywhere I went and ate and out in the community. You just heard how supportive they are. I don’t think I walked into a single public place without someone with Arkansas gear on. It was a great visit. The facilities are amazing. That Jerry Jones Center is very impressive. It was pretty good.”

At Arkansas, Lunz got to meet and spend time with Barry Odom, Rion Rhoades and some time as well with Sam Pittman. That was important to Lunz. Odom and Rhoades made a very strong impression on Lunz.

“I only talked to Coach Pittman once, but I was with Coach Rhoades and Coach Odom the entire time,” Lunz said. “Coach Odom sat next to me on the bus and next to me at the baseball game along with Coach Rhoades. I was with them the whole time. So we got to chop it up a lot. We got to talk about the defense and such.

“Coach Rhoades is very upfront and polite coach when expressing his opinion. That’s something I thrive off of is constructive criticism. He let me know that so I like both of them a lot.”

Lunz has visited Georgia State on March 13 before he shut down the visits due to the NCAA ruling on no recruiting visits. Lunz was working out on Friday morning when contacted by this reporter. He detailed the things he’s doing since no school and organized spring football.

“Everything I was doing before the virus outbreak,” Lunz said. “I try to do my spring training every day. I just got this little home gym so I conduct that a lot and work on my explosiveness and things of that sort. A lot of reps. Making sure I stay stretched and my mobility.”

Lunz helped lead North Hardin to a 13-1 record in 2019. He finished with 85 tackles, 20 for loss and three interceptions. As one would suspect with his list of offers, Lunz has very good academics. He owns a 3.75 grade-point average.

The talented linebacker has offers to Arkansas, Arkansas State, Western Michigan, Cincinnati, Tulane, Ball State, Army, Eastern Kentucky, Toledo, Akron, Navy, Penn and Georgia State. He talked about his strengths and weaknesses on the field.

“I definitely think I possess one of the highest football IQ’s out,” Lunz said. “My coaches have told me I’m a lot more instinctive than most guys. My read and react I think is very, very good. Knowing what lanes to take. My angles is my biggest part of my game. Knowing what angles to take. My pass coverage is another big bonus to be as big as I am. I feel I cover the pass really well.

“My mobility and speed are probably my biggest down falls.”

Lunz has maintained a timetable for when he will make a decision since he a midterm graduate.

“Even with this corona mine is pretty set,” Lunz said. “I haven’t derived from my path at all. I plan to take all my officials during football season and then commit either on the early signing date or on Dec. 4 on my grandmother’s birthday. It’s between those two dates. I’m not sure. It just depends on how fast my recruiting process speeds up then.”

Great szn‼️ It didn’t end like we wanted it too but I promise we’ll be back🦍 85 Tackles, 20 TFL and 3 interceptions. Check out my UPDATED Junior Year Highlights‼️ 6’3” 225 3.7GPA #LetsRide @FBCoachThompson https://t.co/S93bBWqeTE — Michael Lunz II (@M_Lunz_II) December 3, 2019

Had an amazing time at The University of Arkansas today. Thank you coaches for having me #WPS @CoachRhoades44 @Coach_Odom pic.twitter.com/O8KKDHfmgR — Michael Lunz II (@M_Lunz_II) March 8, 2020