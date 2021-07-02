Michael Scherer, Arkansas Lands Talented Linebacker Mani Powell

By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed Canton (Ohio) McKinney three-star linebacker Mani Powell today.

Powell, 6-2, 225, announced his decision on Friday. He picked up the Arkansas cap to announce his decision. He had caps from each of his six favorites on the table.

He chose the Razorbacks over Michigan, Indiana. West Virginia, Syracuse and Toledo from his Top 6 he had announced on June 28. In all, Powell had 22 offers. He took official visits to Arkansas (June 11-13, Indiana (June 18-20) and Syracuse (June 25-27). It was the visit to Arkansas that pushed the Hogs over the top as well as Michael Scherer who coaches the Hogs linebackers.

“It was a great visit,” Powell said. “I feel like me and my family had fun. It was a great time. We enjoyed the people and seeing the place in person is a big difference from the technology, so it was a great time. Yes, Arkansas set the bar high for my visits,”

As a junior, Powell finished with 81 tackles, 14 for loss, four sacks, seven quarterback pressures and two forced fumbles.

Powell is the second linebacker commitment in the Class of 2022. He joins Shiloh Christian’s Kaden Henley, 6-2. 225, as pledges in the class. The Hogs are the favorites to land Duncanville (Texas) High School’s Jordan Crook, 6-0, 225, who visited Arkansas this past weekend. Crook has since decommitted from Oklahoma State. He also has Texas Tech among his Top 3.

Sam Pittman has also impressed Powell.

“He’s trying to bring in family,” Powell said. “I made sure I told him that I want to go to a place where it feels like family all the time. Coach Pittman and the players made sure they broke it down to me that everything is about family here. There’s a big atmosphere with the family, so that meant a lot. They’re trying to change the atmosphere at Arkansas. They’re trying to bring in great guys and keep pushing with great guys.”

Arkansas’ Commitments:

James Jointer, RB, 6-0 1/2, 211, Little Rock Parkview

E’Marion Harris, OL, 6-6, 310, Joe T. Robinson

Andrew Chamblee, OL, 6-8, 290, Maumelle

Quincey McAdoo, WR, 6-3,180, Clarendon

Dax Courtney, TE, 6-6, 212, Clarendon

Kaden Henley, LB, 6-2, 225, Shiloh Christian

JJ Hollingsworth, DL, 6-4, 257, Greenland

Nico Davillier, DL, 6-5, 275, Maumelle

Rashod Dubinion, RB, 5-10, 180, Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove

Myles Rowser, S, 6-1, 185, Detroit (Mich.) Belleville

Eli Henderson, OL, 6-4, 290, Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes

Eli Stein, LS, 6-3, 215, Cambridge (Wis.)

Jaylen Lewis, CB, 6-2, 175, Brownsville (Tenn.) Haywood

Mani Powell, LB, 6-2, 225, Canton (Ohio) McKinney