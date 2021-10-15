Mississippi’s Next KJ Jefferson Could be Madison Central’s Vic Sutton

FAYETTEVILLE — Madison (Miss.) Central’s Class of 2023 quarterback Vic Sutton is taking notice of what KJ Jefferson is doing at Arkansas.

Sutton, 6-3, 200, has been offered by Arkansas and others. He will be among the recruits heading to Arkansas on Saturday to watch the Razorbacks take on Auburn. Among the Razorbacks that has caught his attention is obviously redshirt sophomore quarterback Jefferson.

“I mean he is awesome,” Sutton said. “You know he’s a Mississippi guy from (Sardis) North Panola. I got to talk to him a little when I went up for my visit. Real cool dude. He’s an electric player. He can do it all.”

Maryland, Virginia Tech and even Yale are among the schools who have offered him. Sutton is just as impressive in the classroom carrying a 3.9 grade-point average. He talked about what he feels are his strengths on the football field.

“I would say being mobile and able to run just like KJ,” Sutton said. “Extending plays. Just keep looking down field with my legs and taking off if I need to.”

Sutton was offered by Arkansas’ Kendal Briles on April 27. He talked about what he likes at Arkansas.

“I know the fanbase is very welcoming,” Sutton said. “As soon as I posted the offer a lot of fans just told me ‘good luck’ and ‘I should come here’ and all the coaching staff. That is a great place up there.”

As far as when it comes time to make a decision, Sutton has some things in mind that will help him decide which school is the right one for him.

“Look and see how well I fit into the offense,” Sutton said. “The city and town just I feel really welcomed and can I thrive here.”

As far as the style of offense and how he fits in Sutton knows Arkansas would be very good for him in that regard.

“Yes sir I do,” Sutton said. “It’s similar to what we run. A little bit throwing and passing and respecting both games (run and pass). It’s pretty balanced.”

Sutton is very impressed with Briles.

“He’s a real cool dude,” Sutton said. “Real chill and tells you how it is. I have a great relationship with him and always checking in with each other talking football.”

Sutton didn’t make it to the Arkansas game in Oxford last Saturday.

“I watched it,” Sutton said. “It was a wild game. I wanted them to get the two-point conversion.”

Jefferson said last week when he was recruited he wanted to get out of the state to go to school. Is that something important to Sutton?

“No, I mean sometimes it would be ideal,” Sutton said. “But I’m chasing a dream so I’m willing to go the distances to do whatever takes. Where I like the best and fit in.”

Sutton and Madison Central are 5-1 on the season and play Tupelo (Miss.) tonight with the lone loss being at Starkville 35-28 on Sept. 24. In six games, Sutton has completed 41 of 80 passes for 642 yards, eight touchdowns and no interceptions. He has also rushed 43 times for 207 yards and four touchdowns.

“I think we’re doing well,” Sutton said. “That was a tough loss, but we bounced back. I still believe we’re the No. 1 team in the state if we keep improving every week.”

Tupelo brings a 5-2 record into tonight’s game.

“This should be a pretty good game,” Sutton said. “This will be our first time actually playing them. Our district just changed. They have a couple of big recruits and a big D-line. It’s going to be a big challenge for us. Should be really good.”

Sutton is certainly taking the extra step to watch the Razorbacks this week. After tonight’s game, he and his family will drive part of the way then get a hotel. Then wake up early on Saturday and finish the drive to Fayetteville.

Stuff happens but it shows what your really made of. I promise you we are no where near finished !! Love my guys and will ride for them always 🖤@MCJags_Football @iamisaiahspence pic.twitter.com/luK2nxC63c — Vic Sutton ✞ (@VicSutton1) September 26, 2021