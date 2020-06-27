Monster Camp Huge Success with 208 in Attendance Including Many of State’s Top Recruiting Prospects

MAUMELLE — The Monster Camp held at Maumelle High School was a huge success with 208 football players in attendance.

Many of the state’s top prospects were in attendance. At least four were there to watch, but didn’t participate. They were the Little Rock Parkview pair of 2022 running back James Jointer, 6-0, 201, and 2021 tight end Erin Outley, 6-4, 237, DeWitt 2022 tight end Dax Courtney, 6-6, 210, and Jacksonville 2021 defensive tackle Tyas Martin, 6-4, 315.

Outley, Jointer and Courtney hold offers from Arkansas and many others. Martin just recently decommitted from Virginia Tech and said Arkansas and others were now in the mix. He said he’s taking a slower approach to recruiting to make sure he makes the right choice for him and his family. Hogville.net and Pig Trail Nation has interviews with each of the four that will be running this weekend.

Impressive 2022 Offensive Linemen in Camp

The Class of 2022 in Arkansas is a loaded one at several positions. Among them is the offensive line.

Some of the state’s best in the Class of 2022 were in attendance and went through the camp. Among there were Maumelle’s Andrew Chamblee, 6-7, 300, who is one of the top prospects in the nation at his position. Arkansas, Virginia Tech and Nebraska are Top 3 for him right now. Will have full interview with him this weekend.

Among the other standouts on the offensive line in 2022 were Fordyce’s Carson Williams, 6-4, 285, Lake Hamilton’s Chase Jessup, 6-6, 287, Ozark’s Brock Burns, 6-4, 250, Bryant’s Brooks Edmonson, 6-4 265, and Camden Fairview’s Mark Welch, 6-3, 275. Burns has an offer to Kansas and Williams to Louisiana-Monroe. The others will start pulling in offers as well.

Some of the other top 2022 offensive linemen weren’t present. Among them were Joe T. Robinson’s E’Marion Harris, 6-6, 305, Gosnell’s Tederian Blair, 6-4, 305, Camden Fairview’s Timothy Dawn, 6-5, 270, and Jonesboro’s Josh Hyneman, 6-4, 275.

Hyneman committed to Arkansas’ baseball team today which is his birthday also. Blair and Dawn have offers to Kansas while Harris has a long list of offers including Arkansas.

Quarterback With Power 5 Offer

Vilonia quarterback Austin Myers, 6-4, 185, is a Class of 2022 prospect. He was recently offered by Kansas.

Myers passed for 1,303 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. He will attract more offers in the coming months.

His father, Troy, is a pilot and has flown NFL teams to the Super Bowl including the Kansas City Chiefs this past year.

Defensive lineman Can Play

Maumelle defensive lineman Nico Davillier, 6-4, 275, had a very good showing at the camp. He is a Class of 2022 recruit who holds an offer from Kansas. He said Arkansas and others are showing interest in him.

The chances are that Davillier shoots up the recruiting charts soon. He runs well and has very good size. Even at his size, he can also play quarterback if needed. He and Chamblee are outstanding recruits. Hogville.net and Pig Trail Nation will have full interview with Davillier in the coming days.

Jordan Scott and Caleb Stroud are other very good players from Maumelle who were at the camp Saturday. Scott ran an electronic 4.7.

Other Prospects at Camp

Among the other prospects in the camp were Greenwood Class of 2021 pair of linebacker Jordan Hanna, 6-1, 195, and offensive lineman Braden Stein, 6-5, 293, Hazen 2023 quarterback Luke King, 6-2, 190, Gosnell 2021 athlete Druw Reynolds, 6-2, 192, Joe T. Robinson 2021 running back Hunter Smith, 6-0, 185, Prescott 2022 athlete Omarion Dickens, 6-1, 180 (Kansas offer), Dumas 2021 lineman Jon Hill, 6-5, 230, DeWitt pair of 2021 linebacker Logan Moss, 6-0, 210, and 2023 offensive lineman Will Moss, 6-3, 290, Monticello 2022 defensive end Keith Wells Jr., 6-1, 240, Bryant 2021 defensive back Kyle Knox, 6-0, 170, Hot Springs Lakeside 2022 quarterback Jordan Mills, 6-4, 209, and Camden Fairview 2021 defensive lineman Kyron Kidd, 5-11, 280.

From out of state, Baton Rouge (La.) Woodlawn Class of 2022 defensive lineman Ellis Mckneely Jr., 6-2, 240, participated.

All the prospects were tested in the combine events and then did position drills afterward. The 40-yard dash was an electronic timed event.