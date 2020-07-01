Monticello’s Keith Wells Jr. Hoping to Attract Offer From Arkansas, Others, Worked Hard at Monster Camp

MAUMELLE — Monticello High School Class of 2022 defensive end and linebacker Keith Wells Jr. was among the athletes working at Saturday’s Monster Camp in Maumelle.

Wells, 6-1, 240, was a member of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s Super Sophomore Team this past December. Following the camp, Wells talked about how it went for him.

“It was alright,” Wells said. “I could have did better. A little bit on my broad jump and my 5-10-5. It was good to get out here and compete and stuff.”

The camp drew 208 participants. Wells got to see how he matched up against some of the state’s best.

“Yes sir,” Wells said. “Especially because of the corona and stuff and I can see where I’m at and then work on it.”

During the shutdown, Wells talked about how he trained.

“I have been working with an NFL trainor, Eric Crocker, played with the New York Jets a couple of years,” Wells said. “He’s been working me out every week about four times a day.”

Wells is optimistic the Billies are headed in the right direction as a program.

“We’re gonna have a good one this year,” Wells said. “It will be something to watch. I will play defensive end, fullback and tight end.”

Wells holds an offer from Arkansas Baptist College, but is hoping the Razorbacks and others take notice the next couple of years. He attended a Junior Day at Arkansas on Jan. 26, 2019.