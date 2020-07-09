More Prospects to Know in Class of 2022 in Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas has extended seven offers in the Class of 2022 inside the state.

However, there’s several other prospects who already hold at least one Power 5 offer. This could eventually be one of the best classes in the state in recent memory.

Arkansas has offered Little Rock Parkview running back James Jointer, 6-0, 201; Fayetteville wide receiver Isaiah Sategna, 5-11, 165; Clarendon wide receiver Quincey McAdoo, 6-3, 175; DeWitt tight end Dax Courtney, 6-6, 210; Joe T. Robinson offensive lineman E’Marion Harris, 6-6, 305; and the Maumelle pair of offensive lineman Andrew Chamblee, 6-7, 300, and defensive end Nico Davillier, 6-5, 275. All hold multiple Power 5 offers.

But the talent pool doesn’t end with those seven. Here’s a look at some more prospects in that class who either hold a Power 5 offer or expected to receive one.

Austin Myers, QB, 6-4, 185, Vilonia — Myers holds an offer from Kansas. He is very talented and also drawing recruiting attention for his skills on the hardcourt. Passed for 1,303 yards and 12 touchdowns as a sophomore.

Travelle Anderson, RB, 6-0, 190, Gosnell — Anderson holds a Power 5 from Kansas then has other offers as well with Arkansas State among them. He was a backup to a senior last year and still managed to rush for 1,025 yards and nine touchdowns while grabbing seven passes. Also played well on defense. Lots of speed and one to watch.

Tederian Blair, OL, 6-4, 305, Gosnell — Has an offer from Kansas. Should be in line for several more offers in upcoming weeks and months. Colleges have to like that he can play center at the next level. Will be one of the key blockers for Anderson.

Daryl Searcy, RB, 6-0, 196, Joe T. Robinson — Hasn’t pulled in that Power 5 offer yet, but has gained some good offers from such schools as Memphis, Arkansas State and North Texas. Played behind Hunter Smith as sophomore, but still managed to rush for 634 yards and seven touchdowns. More offers will come.

Timothy Dawn Jr., OL, 6-5, 270, Camden Fairview — Holds an offer from Kansas. He joins with Mark Welch giving Fairview two outstanding junior offensive linemen in 2020. More offers will come his way as well.

Carson Williams, OL, 6-4, 285, Fordyce — Has been offered by Lousiana-Monroe and is gaining interest from several schools. Had good showing at Monster Camp. Brother is starting offensive tackle at ULM. Like Blair, Williams can play center at the next level.

Chase Jessup, OL, 6-6, 287, Lake Hamilton — He was hurt by COVID-19 shutdown. If coaches had been able to go on road in spring and then prospects go to camps Jessup would have offers. Very talented player who shows his athletic ability in basketball as well. Definitely one to watch.

Brock Burns, OL, 6-4, 285, Ozark — This kid has an offer from Kansas. He attended a Junior Day at Arkansas. Very good offensive linemen who is among a talented group at that position in 2022. Hogs and others are watching closely.

Kaiden Turner, 6-1, 210, Fayetteville — Kansas and Indiana have offered him. He is a tackling machine. Had 87 tackles as a sophomore including four for loss and 5.5 sacks. More offers will come his way as well.

Jaishon Davis, 6-2, 220, Arkadelphia — Holds a Power 5 to Kansas and has some smaller offers as well. This kid combines size with obvious talent. A sleeper of sorts for now, but a strong junior season will certainly propel him to more offers. As with some others, hurt by coaches not going out and no camps at colleges.

Dickens Omarion, ATH, 6-1, 180, Prescott — Holds a Kansas offer. Could play on either side of the ball in college. Has good size and definitely someone the recruiters will get to know even better.

Charles Nimrod, WR, 6-2, 170, Bentonville — Caught passes for 326 yards and four touchdowns as sophomore. Gained him an offer from Memphis. Plays for a very strong program and will only get better.

Joseph Himon, RB, 5-10, 175, Pulaski Academy — Was offered very early on by SMU. Rushed for 1,300 yards and 16 touchdowns last fall while also catching 47 passes for 738 yards and five touchdowns. You don’t play for Kevin Kelley and not know how to catch a pass. So he will be a very versatile back in college. Kansas, Arkansas State and Memphis have since joined SMU in offering. More will come.

Daniel Perry, DB, 6-0, 180, Searcy — A younger player on last year’s state championship team, but certainly made his mark. He had 61 tackles and seven interceptions among his defensive stats. Has a nose for the ball. Forced two fumbles and recovered four.

Keith Wells, DE-LB, 6-1, 240, Monticello — If he were taller would be even more sought after by the colleges. But he too has a nose for football on defense. Will be interesting to follow his recruiting in coming months.

Jonesboro’s Josh Hyneman would be on this list on the offensive line, but he is committed to Arkansas for baseball. Still he’s one to watch in football as well.