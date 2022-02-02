FAYETTEVILLE — Former Arkansas commitment Belleville (Mich.) four-star safety Myles Rowser has signed with Campbell University.

Campbell University is located Buies Creek (N.C.) and finished 3-8 in 2021. Rowser instantly became the highest-rated signee in the school’s history.

Rowser, 6-0, 185, verbally committed to Arkansas on March 28 over offers from 30 schools. Rowser took an official visit to Arkansas the June 4-6 weekend.

However, it became apparent several week’s ago that Rowser wouldn’t be signing with the Hogs or the others who originally offered. Rowser was the only commitment on Arkansas’ list not to sign on Nov. 15 during the Early Signing Period.

Campbell’s secondary obviously got tremendously better today with the addition of Rowser. Mike Minter is the head coach at Campbell.