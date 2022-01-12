Mytorian Singleton Helped Bryant to State Championship, Now Ready to Visit Arkansas on Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE — Bryant Class of 2024 wide receiver Mytorian Singleton was one of the key members of a team that won its fourth Class 7A state title in a row.

Singleton, 6-0, 175, caught 65 passes for 1,159 yards and nine touchdowns. He will attend a Prospect Day at Arkansas on Saturday. Singleton talked about what he’s looking for on Saturday.

“Get to know the coaches and stuff like that,” Singleton said.

Arkansas went 9-4 and Singleton said he was impressed with the Hogs season. As far as his own team Bryant’s 42-38 win over Fayetteville gave them the fourth consecutive Class 7A state title something that had never been done previously.

“The program we just work hard,” Singleton said. “We keep doing it over again until we get it right.”

The team has you, TJ Lindsey and others back, but can they make it five championships in a row?

“We’ve got to make our line bigger and stronger,” Singleton said.

For Singleton his sophomore season was an amazing one. He had a large impact on a team that had lots of veterans.

“I can read the coverage,” Singleton said. “I can break the DB down and can find the blindspot easily. My season went great. I had the most receiving yards on the team as a sophomore.”

Singleton has quit all the other sports he played to concentrate on improving in football to work on weight and speed training since his future is in football. Singleton plans to camp at Arkansas this summer and talked about what an offer to the Hogs would mean to him.

“It would mean a lot,” Singleton said. “I’ve always liked Arkansas. I’ve been telling people that my main goal is to get an offer from Arkansas.”

