Naeten Mitchell Enjoyed Another Visit to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Temple (Texas) Class of 2023 defensive back Naeten Mitchell was among the recruits at Saturday’s University of Arkansas cookout.

Mitchell, 5-11, 175, was still excited on Sunday about the time he had at Arkansas.

“Man, it was amazing,” Mitchell said. “It’s just a blessing that they invited me out to spend some time with me. I had the chance to meet all of the coaches. When I first went, it was a little unofficial and I didn’t get to meet everybody. But yesterday I had the chance to meet everybody, all of the recruits, got to talk to some of the 22’s out there.”

Among the things he saw at Arkansas was another standout from The Lone Star State announce his commitment to the Razorbacks.

“And I got to experience seeing Jordan Crook commit,” Mitchell said. “He committed the day-of yesterday, and it was pretty cool to see that. It was really awesome.”

Mitchell took an unofficial visit to Arkansas on June 20. The Razorbacks offered Mitchell on May 10. Did he consider making a pledge to the Hogs as well on Saturday?

“Yeah, it’s something that’s up there right now,” Mitchell said. “Me and my family have been thinking about it a lot, and it’s getting close. I just kind of want to take it slow. Not slow, but experience all of it. But yeah, it’s getting really close.”

Mitchell was also excited after a talk with cornerback Jaylen Lewis, who is committed to the Hogs.

“I got to see Jaylen Lewis, he’s a safety in the ’22 class,” Mitchell said. “He was just telling me what got him into wanting to go to Arkansas. He was telling me how much he loves the coaches and how much they actually stayed in contact with him. They kept it real with him.”

In addition to seeing all the coaches and talking to other recruits, Mitchell had something else he loved about the visit.

“”It was amazing,” Mitchell said of the food. “We had pulled pork sandwiches, had some beans, mac and cheese, nachos, it was amazing. I didn’t know they get down like that, but they did.”

As a sophomore in 2020, Mitchell helped the Wildcats to a 10-2 record. He finished with 47 tackles, one for loss and an interception. He is looking forward to this fall as well.

“Actually we lost one of our safeties that kind of played everywhere for us,” Mitchell said. “So, I’m going to be playing either-or, like wherever they need me to cover the best person on the field. But I feel like that’s a good part of my game, that I can go to strong or free safety, corner, it doesn’t really matter. I’m excited to play anywhere, really. As long as I can get on that field.”

Very blessed and Thankful to the whole Arkansas coaching staff for having my family and me out today. I had an amazing time getting to talk to coaches and all the recruits that were there in attendance I cannot wait to be back again very soon.🐗❤️#WPS@RazorbackFB @CoachCarterArk pic.twitter.com/OAk2tmKikp — Naeten Mitchell (@NaetenMitchell) August 1, 2021