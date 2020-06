National Recruiting Rankings for Each of Arkansas’ Nine Commitments

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas has nine commitments with three being ranked a four-star recruit in one location.

Oklahoma City (Okla.) Carl Albert running back Javion Hunt, 6-0, 205, has a grade of 80 with ESPN and is the No. 19 running back in the nation. Wynne offensive lineman Terry Wells, 6-5, 306, has a grade of 90 with the 247Composite which has the No. 27 offensive tackle nationally. The other four-star is Rockridge (Fla.) athlete Raheim “Rocket” Sanders, 6-2, 210, who has a grade of 90 with 247Sports. They also rate him the No. 20 athlete in the nation.

Here’s a look at each of the commitments and where they are ranked by the 247Composite, 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals.

Javion Hunt, RB, 6-0, 205, Oklahoma City (Okla.) Carl Albert — ESPN, 4-80 (No. 19 RB in nation), 247Composite, 3-88 (No. 25 RB), 247Sports, 3-89 (No. 21 RB), Rivals, 3-5.7 (No. 34 RB).

Terry Wells, OT, 6-5, 306, Wynne — 247Sports, 4-90 (No. 27 OT in nation), 247Composite, 3-87 (No. 38 OT), Rivals, 3-5.6 (NR), ESPN, 3-79 (No. 32 OT).

Rocket Sanders, ATH, 6-2, 210, Rockledge (Fla.) — 247Sports, 4-90 (No. 20 ATH in nation), 247Composite, 3-88 (No. 26 ATH), Rivals, 3-5.7 (No. 23 ATH), ESPN, 3-78 (No. 90 WR in nation).

Landon Rogers, QB, 6-5, 215, Little Rock Parkview — 247Sports, 3-85 (No. 26 dual-threat QB), 247Composite, 3-85 (No. 28 dual-threat QB), Rivals, 3-5.5 (NR), ESPN, 3-77 (No. 36 dual-threat QB).

Jaedon Wilson, WR, 6-3, 175, DeSoto (Texas) — 247Composite, 3-85 (No. 121 WR in nation), 247Sports, 3-86 (No. 110 WR), Rivals, 3-5.5 (NR), ESPN, 3-77, (No. 97 WR).

Cole Carson, OT, 6-6, 285, Bogata (Texas) Rivercrest — 247Composite, 3-87 (No. 47 OT in nation), 247Sports, 3-86 (No. 81 OT), Rivals, 3-5.7 (No. 40 OT), ESPN, 3-78 (No. 45 OT).

Marco Avant, OLB, 6-3, 212, Jonesboro — 247Composite, 3-85, (No. 49 OLB in nation), 247Sports, 3-87 (No. 46 OLB), Rivals, NR, ESPN, 3-77, (No. 50 OLB).

Keuan Parker, CB, 5-11, 173, Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington — 247Composite, 3-87 (No. 34 CB in nation), 247Sports, 3-88 (No. 30 CB), Rivals, 3-5.7 (No. 42 CB), ESPN, 3-77 (No. 51 CB).

Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, S, 6-1, 195, Kansas City (Mo.) Lincoln College Prep — 247Composite, 3-85 (No. 51 OLB in nation), 247Sports, 3-86 (No. 53 OLB), Rivals, 3-5.5 (NR), ESPN, 3-78 (No. 45 OLB).