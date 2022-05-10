FAYETTEVILLE — Class of 2024 defensive lineman Charlie Collins is now at Little Rock Mills after recently transferring in from Pine Bluff High School.

Collins, 6-5, 250, was offered by Arkansas on April 16 and then shortly after that made the move to Mills. On Monday he talked about how the move has worked out for him.

“My new school I love it actually,” Collins said. “It matches me pretty good. The teachers are nice and all the students are cool. Some of them already kind of had a feel of who I was. Everybody just been cool man. Everything been good.”

One person who has made his way to Mills High School is Arkansas’ D-line coach Deke Adams according to Collins.

“He just stopped by and everything been working smooth,” Collins said.

Arkansas and other schools are in the spring evaluation period. Collins was at Arkansas for a scrimmage on April 16 and now week’s later is still excited about the news that Sam Pittman, Keith Jones and Adams delivered to Collins that day in the form of a scholarship offer.

“I think about it (the offer) all the time,” Collins said laughing.

Adams is set to begin his first year at Arkansas and Collins loved the Pittman hire.

“Coach Adams, that’s my guy,” Collins said. “He’s my guy. He’s cool and down to earth. He’s a cool coach.”

At Mills, Collins will continue to be a versatile player just as he was with the Zebras. In 2021 as a sophomore, Collins finished with 57 tackles, 12 for loss, six sacks and one fumble return.

“I will play D-end, D-tackle, tight end and I might do a little fullback and running back,” Collins said. “Today was our first day of spring ball.”

In addition to Arkansas, Collins has Arkansas State, Ole Miss, Grambling and Memphis on his offer list.

