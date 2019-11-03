New Mexico Athlete Connor O’Toole Names Leaders, Talks OV to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Albuquerque (N.M.) La Cueva wide receiver Connor O’Toole is one of Arkansas’ key remaining targets.

O’Toole, 6-4, 205, was among the four official visitors this weekend at Arkansas. Following the visit, O’Toole talked about how it went for him.

“It was an awesome visit,” O’Toole said. “They’re building something really impressive over here so it was great to see. Just being around the players and seeing how they interact with the coaching staff was a highlight. And being around the coaches, all of them at once, was really cool. I saw how the culture is being built.”

Arkansas lost to Mississippi State. What did the coaches tell you while you were on the visit?

“The coaches were just kind of telling me how they’re super young and they need players,” O’Toole said. “They’re signing a good number of receivers this year and they need some depth.”

O’Toole was at Arkansas this summer for the cook-out. Did you learn anything new on this trip from the first one?

“I wouldn’t necessarily say I learned anything new, I talk to Coach Stepp on a regular basis, he’s always filling me in but being here and experiencing everything was different,” O’Toole said. “I love Coach Stepp. He’s not only a great coach, but also he’s a super genuine person, so he’s definitely someone I want to play for.”

O’Toole was hosted by one of Arkansas’ outstanding young receivers.

“Trey Knox hosted me,” O’Toole said. “He’s really cool and fun to be around.”

O’Toole has his decision down to four schools and talked about where the Hogs stand among that group.

“I’m going to Utah on the 30th so once I get that done I’ll have a good idea (of the bigger picture),” O’Toole said. “Arkansas is definitely in the top. I visited Washington State two weeks ago and I’m going back to Baylor sometime soon.”

O’Toole and La Cueva are 7-3 on the season. They have a playoff game against Albuquerque Eldorado on Friday.