Offensive Lineman With Sam Pittman at Basketball Game

FAYETTEVILLE — Conway three-star offensive lineman Robert Scott is among the six official visitors at Arkansas attending Saturday’s basketball game.

Scott, 6-6, 295, took to Twitter prior to the game to show he and Sam Pittman together.

Chillin with my guy Coach Pittman😎!@CoachSamPittman pic.twitter.com/HIuTvOV2kD — Robert Scott🎒🏈 (@robertscottOL) January 25, 2020

Scott committed to Ole Miss on June 11. But since his commitment the Rebels have changed head coaches.

He visited Ole Miss with new coach Lane Kiffin on Dec. 13-15. Pittman visited Scott on Dec. 10 and asked him to give him a chance to recruit him. Scott went to Oxford for the visit, but didn’t sign early.

He was at Florida State last weekend and now finishes up his visits this weekend in Fayetteville. In an oddity of sorts, all three of Scott’s finalists have new head coaches. Mike Norvell is at Florida State and obviously Pittman at Arkansas.

Ole Miss was in Conway on Monday to see Scott, Arkansas’ Brad Davis on Tuesday and then Florida State was there Thursday. In an interview on April 27 with Hogville.net, Scott talked about what the offer from the Razorbacks meant to him.

“Oh it means a lot,” Scott said. “Before I got to this level I was at my grandparents house. They are big Arkansas Razorback fans. We would always sit in the den and watch Arkansas play. Then I didn’t know if I would ever get that school. It’s amazing because you are watching them and then after a couple of years later now you’ve got the opportunity to play for that school.”

The other visitors are Missouri City (Texas) Fort Bend Marshall four-star quarterback Malik Hornsby, Logansville (Ga.) Grayson four-star quarterback CJ Dixon, Crowley (Texas) three-star running back Dominique Johnson, Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern four-star wide receiver Javon Baker and Joe T. Robinson three-star linebacker JT Towers. A seventh visitor, McKinney (Texas) North three-star tight end Brandon Frazier left as planned Saturday morning. Frazier had already taken one official visit to Arkansas.

Johnson also took to Twitter about his visit.