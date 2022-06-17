FAYETTEVILLE — Checotah (Okla.) Class of 2025 athlete Elijah Thomas was offered a scholarship by Arkansas on Friday following an outstanding showing at the senior high football camp.

Thomas, 6-0, 172, ran a 4.49 in the 40-yard dash despite stumbling during the start. Thomas was obviously elated with the news that Sam Pittman gave him following the camp.

“It meant a lot,” Thomas said. “I was just like smiling real big. He told me I don’t have to pay a dime for anything. My mom won’t have to worry about it.”

Thomas can play wide receiver or cornerback and did both on Friday. However he feels he’s better on a particular side of the ball. He prefers defense.

“I know how to get to the ball,” Thomas said.

He had 641 receiving yards and seven touchdowns last year as a freshman while splitting time on offensive and defense. On Friday, he also recorded a 32.8 inch vertical and a broad jump of 9 feet 8 inches at the Arkansas camp. He said he picked off four passes at the camp.

Thomas said now that Arkansas has offered him Pittman feels a lot more schools will do the same.

“He said he’s looking forward to me playing there and now since I got an offer from there a lot more will be coming in,” Thomas said.

Click here for his commitment tweet.