Oklahoman’s Cameron Jourdan Places all Six Arkansas Commitments in Top 30 for Class of 2021

FAYETTEVILLE — The Oklahoman’s Cameron Jourdan released his Top 30 prospects in Okahoma for the Class of 2021.

All six Razorback pledges from that state are on the list. Arkansas has pledges from Tulsa Union running back AJ Green, Tulsa Booker T. Washington cornerback Keuan Parker, Oklahoma City Carl Albert running back Javion Hunt, Oklahoma City John Marshall wide receiver Bryce Stephens, Moore Southmoore kicker Cameron Little and Vian defensive tackle Solomon Wright.

Here’s where Jourdan rated each of the Arkansas commitments though the article came out before some of them made a decision.

3. AJ Green, RB, Tulsa Union, 5-11, 180

Recruited by: Arkansas, Baylor, LSU, Michigan, OU, OSU, South Carolina, Texas Tech

The story: Green’s speed is on par with the fastest in the nation, but he has the power to run people over, too.

6. Javion Hunt, RB, Carl Albert, 6-0, 200

Committed to: Arkansas

The story: A powerful runner, Hunt is continuing Carl Albert’s storied running back tradition.

8. Bryce Stephens, WR/DB, John Marshall, 6-2, 170

Recruited by: Arizona State, Arkansas, Iowa State, Michigan State, Nebraska, OSU, TCU, Tennessee, Texas Tech, Washington State

The story: Stephens is versatile and electric with the ball in his hands.

9. Keuan Parker, DB, Tulsa Washington, 5-11, 175

Committed to: Arkansas

The story: The talented defensive back is the latest Booker T. star who makes plays all over the field.

11. Solomon Wright, DL, Vian, 6-1, 270

Committed to: Texas Tech

The story: The son of former OSU star and NFL linebacker Kenyatta Wright is a dominant force.

30. Cameron Little, K/P, Southmoore, 5-11, 160

Recruited by: Air Force, Army, Navy, Nevada, OSU

The story: Little is one of the nation’s best kickers/punters and will play in the 2021 All-American Bowl.