Omarion Robinson Reacts to Offer From Arkansas Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — Little Rock Parkview Class of 2025 safety Omarion Robinson was offered by Arkansas on Friday.

Robinson, 6-0, 170, is the first football recruit in the state to be offered by the Hogs in the Class of 2025. Memphis and Ole Miss both offered him on Nov. 18. Robinson talked about what the offer from Arkansas means to him.

“It means a lot,” Robinson said. “Especially an offer from your home town it means a lot.”

Robinson talked about what it means to be the first football recruit in the state in 2025 offered by Arkansas.

“It means a lot,” Robinson said. “Like my talent is finally getting to show. When I was little and played Little League I wasn’t really getting that recognition. I want to thank Coach (Brad) Bolding too.”

Bolding has turned Parkview into a recruiting hotbed for Arkansas and others. The Razorbacks have landed Landon Rogers, Erin Outley and James Jointer from there in the past two classes. They also have an offer out to Class of 2023 standout Darien Bennett. Robinson talked about what it means to see other Parkview recruits heading to Fayetteville.

“Arkansas is a good community,” Robinson said. “The coaching staff is good. Having an offer to Arkansas them going up there means even more.”

The fact Robinson has three offers and just a freshman is proof to him that hard work does pay off.

“Yes sir that’s the main thing,” Robinson said. “I’m finally seeing that it really does pay off.”

Robinson talked about the things he feels he does well on the field that is causing schools to exend early offers.

“I can go get the ball,” Robinson said. “I read the quarterback well.”

The talented defensive back said he isn’t surprised about the early offers and he kind of expected them because of his hard work.

Click here for his highlights.