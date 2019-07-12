Owasso RB Isaiah Jacobs Shines in 7-on-7 Opener, Talks Razorbacks

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Owasso (Okla.) running back Isaiah Jacobs is one of Arkansas’ targets at his position in the Class of 2020.

The Razorbacks offered Jacobs on Jan. 26 as he attended a Prospect Day. He also was back at Arkansas on March 9 at an Elite Prospect Day.

Jacobs and Owasso are participating in the Southwest Elite 7 on 7 Showcase in Northwest Arkansas Friday and Saturday. In Owasso’s first game of the tournament they defeated Fort Smith Northside at Jarrell Williams Bulldog Stadium in Springdale with Jacobs catching a touchdown pass.

Following the game, Jacobs talked about how he felt the game went for him and the Rams.

“It helps me, it’s really for receivers and DB’s, but it helps me get my hands ready for the season,” Jacobs said.

As far as the recruiting process, Jacobs talked about how it’s going for him and who is in his Top 5.

“Most definitely Arkansas is still up there,” Jacobs said. “Nebraska, Michigan, Ole Miss and Oklahoma State.”

What has Arkansas done to impress you and cause you to be so interested in them?

“The family atmosphere,” Jacobs said. “So genuine. Just staying consistent. At end of the day, whoever shows up in the fall I know that’s who really wants me.”

Jacobs hasn’t started the process of official visits yet, but that will come for him.

“Hopefully in December,” Jacobs said. “That will be after the season. Everything kind of dies down and no games in December.”

His brother is former Alabama running back Josh Jacobs who was drafted in the first round by the Oakland Raiders with the 24th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The younger Jacobs talked about how it has been for his brother since the draft.

“I think it has been very good for him,” Jacobs said. “What’s crazy is due to the way we were brought up he’s so humble and everything. When someone’s not used to having certain things and they get it don’t know to handle those things. He knows how to handle it so well. It’s like it’s natural for him. I can’t wait to watch him play.”

As far as the goals for his high school season, Jacobs has a simple one.

“The goal is to win state,” Jacobs said. “As a team, collectively, I think we do real good executing on both sides of the ball.”

As a junior at Owasso, Jacobs rushed 151 times for 1,024 yards and nine touchdowns while catching 27 passes for 296 yards and a touchdown. He expects to be very involved in the passing game this fall.

“I was just talking to my coach about it,” Jacobs said. “We’ve got certain plays where they put me out and we’re probably going to see some of that soon. If they put me out in the slot or empty it will be good for the team.”