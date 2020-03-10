Ozark Class of 2022 O-Lineman Brock Burns Talks Arkansas’ Junior Day

FAYETTEVILLE — Ozark Class of 2022 offensive lineman Brock Burns was among the recruits at Arkansas’ Junior Day on Saturday.

Following the visit, Burns, 6-3 1/2, 250, talked about how it went.

“It was great,” Burns said. “I couldn’t ask for any better facilities. It’s just awesome. It’s crazy how amazing and how much money they put into the football program.”

What was the highlight of the trip?

“I would say the weights or the nutrition center,” Burns said. “The food is just awesome. The guys just seemed into it. They really cared.”

Burns talked about what he feels are his strengths on the field and area or two looking to make most improvement.

“I would say my feet,” Burns said. “I have good footwork. I try my best. I’m trying to get stronger and gain some weight. I’m looking to be 280 or somewhere in there.”

Burns and the Hillbillies finished 12-2 in 2019. They were defeated in the playoffs by Joe T. Robinson 48-21 and the Senators went on to defeat Shiloh Christian for the state championship.

Burns is one of several talented offensive linemen in Arkansas in the Class of 2022.