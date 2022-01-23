Ozark’s Brock Burns Accepts PWO From Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — Ozark Class of 2022 offensive lineman Brock Burns was once committed to sign with Kansas, but decommitted and now has accepted a preferred walk-on o from the Razorbacks.

Burns, 6-4, 295, attended Arkansas’ Prospect Day on Saturday and then announced his decision on Sunday on Twitter.

“My entire life I have dreamed of being a Razorback, and now that it’s a reality I want to take this opportunity and commit to not only the UofA but to the entire state of Arkansas! I want to thank God, my family, friends, and coaches for guiding me along the way. Jeremiah 29:11 @woopig.”

Click here for story prior to Burns’ visit.

Class of 2022 Preferred Walk-on Commitments

Mason Schueck, LB, 6-2, 215, Pulaski Academy

Briggs Magee, LS, 6-2, 220, Georgetown, Texas

Ethan Joseph, LB, 6-1, 210, Alphretta King’s Ridges Christian, Ga.

Hunter Talley, TE, 6-4 1/2, 200, Siloam Springs

Cade Fortin, QB, 6-3, 221, South Florida Transfer, Suwanee North Gwinnett, Ga.

Brock Burns, OL, 6-4, 295, Ozark