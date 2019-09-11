Pair of Talented 2021 Tight Ends at Arkansas on Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Two of the state’s top tight ends in the Class of 2021 will be at Arkansas on Saturday for an unofficial visit.

Mena’s Mason Brotherton, 6-4, 235, and Har-Ber’s Errington McRae, 6-3, 230, both hold multiple offers from colleges. Memphis offered Brotherton on Dec. 14, 2018, and then Mercer extended an offer on June 9. McRae was offered by Memphis on April 29 and Bowling Green on June 20.

Brotherton and Mena are off to a 2-0 start. They have defeated De Queen 36-0 and Prescott 36-35 in two overtimes. Brotherton had two touchdown receptions in the season opener against De Queen. Mena will be at Hot Springs on Friday.

5 receptions, 2 td’s in first half! Check it out ‼️ pic.twitter.com/zyo0mn1coe — Mason Brotherton (@brotherton8234) August 31, 2019

McRae and Har-Ber are 0-1 after opening with an 84-68 loss to Pulaski Academy in Little Rock. In that game, McRae caught seven passes for 82 yards with a long of 31.

Har-Ber had a bye this past week. They will be at home on Friday to host Russellville.

McRae attended the Ole Miss at Memphis game in Week 1 and then attended the New Mexico State contest at Alabama this past Saturday.

Arkansas will host Colorado State at 3 p.m. Saturday in Reynolds Razorback Stadium and televised on the SEC Network.