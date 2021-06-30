Parker Leise Spent June on Road Attending Camps Including Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Shawnee Mission (Kan.) East Class of 2023 quarterback Parker Leise spent much of June on the road attending camps and working out for coaches.

The NCAA allowed athletes to start visiting schools and going to camps on June 1. Leise, 6-2, 210, wasted no time taking advantage of the new rule. What’s it like attending 17 camps in such short time?

‘’It’s a grind for sure, a lot of late nights, no sleep and get up the next morning,’’ Leise said. ‘’It’s a hard to do but it’s definitely going to be a memory of mine for a long time. Riding around all these campuses and getting to see a bunch of great people and developing relationships at a lot of good places.’’

While it was definitely a grind it gave Leise a chance to let coaches see what he can do on the field.

“I’ve had a lot of fun on the road meeting a lot of coaches and seeing a lot of campuses,” Leise said.

Kansas, Kansas State, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Missouri, Georgia, Notre Dame, Iowa State are some of the camps he’s attended. What do you think about Arkansas’ campus and facilities?

‘’It’s one of the better campuses I’ve seen,’’ Leise said. ‘’I love all the community around the University of Arkansas.’’

Dowell Loggains was talking to Leise on Friday as well as introducing him to Kendal Briles and others.

‘’He just got here six days ago,’’ Leise said. ‘’Penn Sate has been looking at me pretty hard but since he came here I’ve been talking to him. I just had a phone call with him last Thursday and I was very excited about that and getting down here and meeting him in-person.’’

Also, what do you think about Briles and Sam Pittman, Arkansas’ head coach?

‘’Coach Pittman is a great man,’’ Leise said. ‘’I’m excited about what’s in store for the football program. He (Briles) and I seem to have a good relationship so I’m very excited of the future of that.’’

Leise holds an early offer from Kansas, but many other schools including Arkansas have told him what they want to see.

‘’They want to see the first there games,’’ Leise said. ‘’Many coaches like what see in camp and are looking forward to seeing the first two-three games this year before they make me offers.’’

Click here for his highlights.