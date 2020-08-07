Patrick Foley Excited About Razorbacks, Scott Fountain

FAYETTEVILLE — Omaha (Neb.) Creighton Prep Class of 2021 specialist Patrick Foley is among the nation’s best earning Jamie Kohl’s five-star ranking as a punter.

On Thursday, Arkansas’ Scott Fountain offered Foley, 6-3, 195, a chance to be a Razorback.

Excited to say I have received an offer to play football at The University of Arkansas!!! @CoachSFountain @RazorbackFB @RazorbackFBRec #WPS 🐗 pic.twitter.com/gNhZWT5GJj — Patrick Foley (@_patrickfoley) August 6, 2020

Foley talked about what it meant to get the chance to punt in the SEC.

“It meant a lot to me because it is my first big time program that has offered me to play on their team,” Foley said.

As a junior, Foley punted 41 times for an average of 36.4 with a long of 52 while having two inside the 20. Foley was perfect on 21 point after touchdowns and seven field goals with a long of 40 yards. He had 45 kickoffs that averaged 48.7 yards with nine touchbacks.

Moore (Okla.) Southmoore kicker Cameron Little committed to Arkansas shortly after gaining an offer. Does Foley have a timeline for a decision?

“Not sure when I will make a final decision to commit yet,” Foley said. “I’m going to talk with my parents very deeply about everything.”

He did a virtual visit with Fountain and Arkansas on July 13.

Fountain has made a very strong impression on Foley.

“Coach Fountain is a great guy and coach,” Foley said. “He has showed me a lot by just texting and calling me here and there to build a relationship. I know he would be a great coach in college for me.”

The fact Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman hired a special team’s coach to be one of the 10 on-field coaches made a strong impression on Foley.

“It means a lot,” Foley said. “To have a coach that will be with me and focusing his time on only special teams means a lot. It shows how much they care about us specialists and realize how much we are a part of the game.”

Foley talked about what he is looking for in a college.

“I am looking for a college that can offer me academics, brotherhood and make me a better person and ready for the world when college and football ends,” Foley said.

Foley obviously is familiar with Little and feels the future Razorback will be a great one.

“He’s an amazing kicker,” Foley said. “He will be one of the best kickers at the college level.”

Among the other schools involved with Foley are Kansas State, Nebraska, Missouri, South Dakota State, North Dakota and Army among others.

Click here for his profile from Kohl’s Kicking and Punting Camps.