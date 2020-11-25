Playoff Football in Arkansas Friday Night With Trio of Hog Recruits on Display, Several Outstanding Games

FAYETTEVILLE — There was 17 and now it’s down to three recruits in the state holding an offer from Arkansas still playing.

But in addition to those three games there’s several other outstanding games around the state.

Here’s a look at the three Arkansas offers and who they are matched up with.

Greenland (9-2) at Paris (10-1), Class 3A

The Pirates have Class of 2022 defensive end JJ Hollingsworth, 6-4, 250, who is committed to the Razorbacks. In 11 games, Hollingsworth has 62 tackles, including 42 solo, 11.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks and a forced fumble. Hollingsworth has to play both ways for Greenland. He doubles on the offensive line as well. Greenland blasted Perryville 49-7 last week, a team that Paris beat 56-7, while the Eagles struggled some in a 40-32 victory over Salem.

Joe T. Robinson (8-3) at Stuttgart (10-0), Class 4A

No matter how this game turns out Stuttgart is one of the feel-good stories of the year in the state’s high school football. They were 1-9 in 2019 with the lone win coming on a forfeit. They have really turned it around this year blowing out most of the teams they have played. Robinson is the defending Class 4A state champion and has a wealth of talent on the roster. Class of 2022 offensive tackle E’Marion Harris, 6-6, 305, holds offers to basically all the big-time schools including Arkansas where his father was a defensive standout. Like Hollingsworth, Harris has to go both ways for the Senators. He is being recruited for offense, but on defense he has 35 tackles, including 22 unassisted, 16 for loss, five sacks and a pass breakup.

Texarkana (7-0) at Wynne (10-0), Class 5A

Two undefeated teams battling here. Wynne Class of 2021 offensive lineman Terry Wells, 6-5, 306, is committed to Arkansas. He was the first commitment in this class for Sam Pittman. The winner of this game is likely on a collision course with Pulaski Academy.

Here’s three other games to know about.

Malvern (6-5) at Shiloh Christian (10-1), Class 4A

This game will pit two of the best Class of 2023 quarterbacks in the state. Malvern’s Cedric Simmons, 5-11, 170, has completed 170 of 242 passes for 2,450 yards, 21 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also has rushed 143 times for 878 yards and seven touchdowns. Freshman offensive lineman Vinny Winters (6-4, 290) is another prospect to watch. The Saints are led by quarterback Eli Wisdom, 5-11, 175. He is a college prospect at various positions in 2023. Shiloh Christian also has a talented Class of 2021 linebacker in Kaden Henley, 6-2, 225.

Lake Hamilton (10-1) at Sylvan Hills (9-3), Class 6A

This will be an outstanding game. A player to watch for Lake Hamilton is Class of 2022 offensive lineman Chase Jessup, 6-4, 285. Jessup holds several offers from SEC schools and others. Sylvan Hills had a big 7-0 win over Little Rock Parkview last week. This should be a battle.

Gosnell (4-4) at Dumas (8-3), Class 4A

This game will pit two of the best running backs in Arkansas against one another. Class of 2022 Gosnell standout is Travelle Anderson, 6-0, 190, and Dumas has Class of 2021 speedster Kylin James, 6-0, 205. Last week, James rushed for 253 yards and five touchdowns. For the season he has rushed for 1,994 yards and 21 touchdowns. Anderson rushed for 260 yards and caught 126 yards worth of passes and scored four touchdowns last week. Gosnell’s Class of 2022 offensive lineman Tederian Blair, 6-4, 305, also has an offer from Kansas.