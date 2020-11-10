Playoff Games Start Around Arkansas on Friday Night

FAYETTEVILLE — The high school playoffs in Arkansas start on Friday.

While COVID didn’t stop the season it has allowed teams to get into the playoffs that wouldn’t have otherwise. If a team had to cancel a game because of COVID they automatically qualified for the playoffs. Some times fighting COVID have opted out of the playoffs.

The ones receiving byes this week are:

Dax Courtney, TE, 6-6, 210, DeWitt (Committed to Arkansas, 2022)

Terry Wells, OL, 6-5, 306, Wynne (Committed to Arkansas, 2021)

JJ Hollingsworth, DE, 6-4, 250, Greenland (Committed to Arkansas, 2022)

E’Marion Harris, OL, 6-6, 310, Joe T. Robinson (Class of 2022)

Shamar Easter, TE, 6-5, 210, Ashdown (Class of 2023)

Here’s a look at some of the key games around Arkansas on Friday involving recruits.

Little Rock Central (2-4) at Fayetteville (4-5), 7A

Fayetteville has two Class of 2022 recruits who hold offers to Arkansas and elsewhere. Linebacker Kaiden Turner, 6-1, 217, just reported a new offer from Kansas State this morning. Wide receiver Isaiah Sategna, 5-11, 170, holds offers to Arkansas for both football and track. Fayetteville has won four of its last five games to enter the playoffs on a positive note.

Can everyone go give it a look for me! https://t.co/pHhSwN397u — Isaiah Sategna (@isaiahsategna1) November 9, 2020

Fort Smith Northside (5-4) at Har-Ber (4-6), 7A

Northside’s Dreyden Norwood, 6-1, 175, is committed to Texas A&M, but sources indicate the Hogs and others would still like to flip him. Norwood plays quarterback for the Grizzlies, but is an outstanding athlete who could play in the secondary or wide receiver as well in college.

Texas A&M commit @DreydenNorwood shakes ‘em up on this keeper before the end of the half. Northside (@Grizzlyftball) is up 14-7 over Moore at the half #GigEm #GoGrizz pic.twitter.com/4NH4ivSInX — Jason Howell (@Jason_Howell) September 19, 2020

Van Buren (3-7) at Jonesboro (6-3), 6A

Jonesboro has linebacker Marco Avant, 6-3, 212, who is committed to the Hogs in the Class of 2021. Offensive lineman Josh Hyneman, 6-4, 240, is committed to the Arkansas baseball program. He has also attended two Razorback home football games this season.

Siloam Springs (4-6) at El Dorado (4-4), 6A

Arkansas has offered Class of 2023 wide receiver DeAndra Burns, 5-11, 142, a scholarship. He is having a very good sophomore season. The speedy Burns is also a track star.

Razorbacks offeree sophomore Deandra Burns, Jr. had 2TDs last night including the go ahead score to beat Searcy. Elite speed and a very poised young leader! @ehscatsfb @yolanda42134143 pic.twitter.com/dHfq9ZzZ7J — pinto (@pinto479) October 31, 2020

Searcy (4-6) at Little Rock Parkview (7-1), 6A

Arkansas has commitments from two Parkview players. Quarterback Landon Rogers, 6-5, 215, and tight end Erin Outley, 6-4, 247, are both 2021 while the Hogs and many others have also offered 2022 running back James Jointer, 6-0, 201. Rogers and Jointer are having outstanding seasons. Outley suffered a knee injury early in the year, but is considered a big-time recruit.

No celebration straight business 💼! pic.twitter.com/8EHtD7Tzfs — James Jointer ➊ (@James1Jointer) October 31, 2020

Nettleton (3-4) at Maumelle (5-2), 5A

Maumelle has two 2022 recruits holding offers to Arkansas and many others around the nation. They are offensive lineman Andrew Chamblee, 6-7, 300, and defensive end Nico Davillier, 6-4, 275. Both are among the top recruits in the nation at their position.

Jacksonville (2-6) at Batesville (7-3), 5A

Jacksonville Class of 2023 running back Darien Bennett, 6-0, 215, holds an offer from the Hogs.

1 of 2 touchdowns I had from last night..this TRAIN 🚂 is forever running! pic.twitter.com/OTeWMDfHnt — Darien Bennett (@8dbennett_) October 28, 2020

Parkers Chapel (2-8 ) at Clarendon (6-2), 2A

Clarendon Class of 2022 wide receiver Quincey McAdoo, 6-3, 175, holds numerous offers to schools including the Razorbacks. He does it all for Clarendon. Could play any number of positions in college, but likely will be a wide receiver.