Predictions for Arkansas’ Recruiting Class

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has hosted 25 official visitors since Sam Pittman took over as head football coach.

The visits extended over three weekends. He had five visitors the Dec. 13-15 weekend, then 13 Jan. 17-19 and seven on Jan. 24-26. The Razorbacks will host more recruits this upcoming weekend.

Here’s a look at each of the 25 visitors and where they could end up.

Dec. 13-15

Darin Turner, WR-S, Memphis Central, Tenn. — Signed and enrolled at Arkansas.

Ray Curry Jr., OL, Memphis White Station, Tenn. — Signed with Arkansas.

Marcus Henderson, OL, Memphis University School, Tenn. — Down to Ole Miss, Georgia and Arkansas. I think the Hogs’ chances here have slipped away. I would put Arkansas’ chances at signing him at 25 percent.

Donovan Johnson, DB, Harvey Helen Cox, La. — Signed with Virginia.

Myles Slusher, DB, Broken Arrow, Okla. — Signed and enrolled at Arkansas.

Jan. 19-21

Feleipe Franks, QB, Florida Transfer — Enrolled at Arkansas.

Jalen St. John, OL, St. Louis Trinity Catholic, Mo. — Down to Arkansas and Florida State. I put Arkansas’ chances at 90-95 percent landing him.

Jashaud Stewart, LB-DE, Jonesboro — Signed with Arkansas.

Ebony Jackson, RB, Canton Cherokee, Ga. — Committed to Arkansas.

Jacorrei Turner, LB, Atlanta Woodward Academy, Ga. — Committed to Arkansas.

Broderick Jones, OL, Lithonia, Ga. — Was committed to Georgia when he visited and took a visit to Athens this past weekend. He will visit Auburn this upcoming weekend. Arkansas tried, but don’t see this happening. I will give the Hogs a one-percent chance of landing him.

Savion Williams, WR, Marshall, Texas — Was once committed to Arkansas, but then reopened recruiting when Chad Morris fired. He was at SMU in December and TCU this past weekend. Texas has also offered. Kid of very few words so hard to read. I would put Arkansas’ chances for him at 50 percent. This one could go either way.

Allen Horace, TE, Crockett, Texas — Another one who was formerly committed to the Hogs. Has visited Arkansas and UTSA and will be at Ole Miss this weekend. He knows Hogs need tight ends. I would put Arkansas’ chances at 75 percent.

Khari Johnson, DB, Suffield Academy, Conn. — Committed to Arkansas. It appears late offer by Georgia won’t sway him away.

Jaqualin McGhee, DL, Fort Valley Peach County, Ga. — Committed to Arkansas.

Eric Thomas, DL, Pensacola Booker T. Washington, Fla. — Committed to Arkansas.

Daijun Edwards, RB, Moultrie Colquitt County, Ga. — Looking at Florida State, Georgia and Arkansas. My gut tells me he picks Florida State. I would put Arkansas’ chances at very slim on this one. If not Florida State then I think he would go to Georgia not Arkansas.

Nick Turner, DB, New Orleans Brother Martin, La. — Committed to Arkansas.

Jan. 26-28

Malik Hornsby, QB, Missouri City Fort Bend Marshall, Texas — I don’t see North Carolina, Texas A&M and Purdue being a factor here. This is down to Hogs and Baylor in my opinion. I put Arkansas’ chances at 75 percent.

Robert Scott, OL, Conway — Committed to Ole Miss, but has since visited Florida State and Arkansas. Was leaning heavily out of state before his official visit to Arkansas. I will put this one 30 percent for Hogs, 50 percent for Florida State and 20 percent for Ole Miss.

CJ Dixon, QB, Loganville Grayson, Ga. — I think Hornsby is the priority at the other quarterback spot in this class. If Hornsby goes to Baylor then I think Hogs get Dixon. This one completely depends on what Hornsby does.

JT Towers, LB, Joe T. Robinson — Committed to Arkansas.

Brandon Frazier, TE, McKinney North, Texas — Down to Auburn, Hogs and Texas Tech. I pick him to Auburn.

Dominique Johnson, RB, Crowley, Texas — Committed to Arkansas.

Javon Baker, WR, Powder Springs McEachern, Ga. — Committed to Alabama. No chance he ends up at Arkansas.