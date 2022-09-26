FAYETTEVILLE — Joe T. Robinson Class of 2025 quarterback Quentin Murphy is off to a fast start to the 2022 season.

In four games, Murphy has completed 30 of 52 passes for 489 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions. He has 23 carries for 65 yards. The Senators, coming off a state championship in 2021, are 3-1 on the season. Murphy and his teammates fell to Pulaski Academy in the season opener, but have since reeled off victories against Forrest City, Morrilton and Watson Chapel. They face 1-3 Vilonia on Friday.

“I feel like it’s going great so far,” Murphy said. “But I’ve got a lot of stuff to improve on. Improved from Week 0 to Week 4 now I feel it has gone wonderful.”

Murphy was offered by Arkansas on June 18 following his performance at a football camp in Fayetteville. He also has offers from Wisconsin, Oregon, Tennessee, Utah, Auburn, Michigan State, Pitt and Delta State. He talked about if he expected this much success so early in his career.

“I was really surprised,” Murphy said. “I’m not going to lie, at first I was a little nervous. Starting as a sophomore I didn’t know what to expect. When I step on the field OK I’ve got this and just speak positive. When I took the first snap I’ve got this and just ball out.”

Arkansas is 3-1 and suffered a loss against Texas A&M Saturday night in Arlington, but Murphy has been watching.

“Arkansas is a dawg man,” Murphy said. “I love watching them.”

Murphy admits that Arkansas’ KJ Jefferson is someone he models his game after in many ways.

“Yes sir, I feel like my running game,” Murphy said. “I’m not going to lie, everybody says I play just like KJ and I can see it. KJ likes to run the ball and he can throw pretty well. I just compare myself to KJ a lot.”

The fact Murphy has offers from schools all over the country is nice, but it was that offer from Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks that means the most to him.

“It means a lot,” Murphy said. “It’s home basically. Getting to an Arkansas means a lot and makes me happy to know when I get ready to commit I can go to Arkansas.”

A former Senator who is playing well for the Hogs is senior defensive end Zach Williams. Murphy has been impressed.

“Zach Williams is a stud,” Murphy said. “I didn’t have time, but I actually planned to text him [Saturday] and see how he’s doing. I love watching Zach.”

When asked if the Senators can win another state championship this season Murphy replied with confidence.

“Most definitely,” Murphy said.