Quincey McAdoo Chooses Florida State Over Arkansas, Others

FAYETTEVILLE — Clarendon Class of 2022 wide receiver Quincey McAdoo has committed to Florida State, the first school to offer him a scholarship.

McAdoo, 6-3, 180, chose the Seminoles over Arkansas, Auburn, Oklahoma and Tennessee. He narrowed his list to five on Dec. 16. He had 16 offers.

He helped Clarendon to a 7-4 record in 2020. He’s one of nine in-state prospects in 2022 to hold an offer from the Razorbacks. Greenland defensive end JJ Hollingsworth, 6-4, 250, and DeWitt tight end Dax Courtney, 6-6, 210, have committed to the Hogs. The other six haven’t made a commitment at this time to any school.

Click here for his highlights.

