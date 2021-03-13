Razorback Recruiting: 4-Star QB Has Hogs Among Favorites, WR Moves up Commitment Date, Talented DE In The State

FAYETTEVILLE — Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove Class of 2022 four-star quarterback Tayven Jackson has narrowed his list of 34 offers down to nine schools.

Jackson, 6-5, 190, announced the list on Twitter Friday evening. Arkansas is among them.

The Hogs are joined by Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Auburn, UCLA, Florida State, Washington State, Tennessee and Arizona State. The Razorbacks offered him on Jan. 19.

Jackson helped lead the Trojans to a 14-0 record and state championship in 2020. He completed 113 of 182 passes for 1,756 yards, 17 touchdowns and only five interceptions. He also rushed 46 times for 191 yards and six more touchdowns. He made vast strides between his sophomore and junior seasons.

That followed up a sophomore season in 2019 when Jackson helped the team to an 8-6 mark. He completed 92 of 175 passes for 1,215 yards, nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also had four touchdowns rushing.

Tayven Jackson Junior year HIGHLIGHTS!!

14-0 undefeated

State champions

All MIChttps://t.co/U6jzJzqULz — Tayven jackson (@Tayvenjacksonn2) December 1, 2020

New Date For Phaizon Wilson

Lancaster (Texas) four-star wide receiver Phaizon Wilson has a new commitment date. He was going to announce on April 5, but now has moved it up.

Change of date , I will be committing March 25🥱….. — P.wilson Animal🥱 (@phaizon_wilson) March 12, 2021

Wilson, 6-4, 200, has narrowed his decision down to Arkansas, Alabama and Ole Miss. He is a four-star with ESPN.

Curlee Thomas Visiting State

Fort Worth (Texas) Nolan Catholic three-star defensive end Curlee Thomas has close to 40 offers. He was originally from Pine Bluff and is back visiting his grandparents there this weekend.

So glad next week is spring break. Haven’t seen my grandparents out of state in over a year due to COVID . Can’t wait until Friday. — 👑 Curlee Thomas IV🏈 (@CurleeIv) March 10, 2021

Thomas, 6-4, 245, has narrowed his list of offers down to eight this week.

The teams making the cut are Arkansas, Cincinnati, Texas Tech, UCLA, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Virginia and California.

Thomas was outstanding as a junior and posted some great stats.