Razorback Recruiting Notebook, July 8

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — While the 2019 season is near it may not be too late for Arkansas to add another recruit for the Class of 2020.

Former Tyler (Texas) John Tyler linebacker Tre Allison, 6-2, 233, who was committed to Chad Morris and SMU, has entered the transfer portal. He signed with Syracuse instead of the Mustangs when Morris opted to leave for Arkansas.

Allison redshirted in 2018. Allison was a three-star recruit coming out of high school. As a senior he served as one his team’s captains. He finished the season with 89 tackles, two interceptions and one forced fumble.

In his career at John Tyler, Allison finished with 275 tackles, nine pass breakups, five interceptions, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Allison would have to sit out the 2019 season and then would have three years to play three beginning in 2020. Arkansas only signed one linebacker in 2020 as they added Richmond (Texas) Fort Bend Travis’ Zach Zimos.

Arkansas will have one senior linebacker this fall and that’s De’Jon Harris. They have eight scholarship underclassmen at linebacker counting Zimos.

Next Big Recruiting Event

The Razorbacks will host recruits on July 26 for a cookout. The event was a big success last year and something Morris obviously will continue.

Here’s who Hogville.net has coming to the cookout at this time.

2020 Commitments

Chandler Morris, QB, Highland Park, Texas

Savion Williams, WR, Marshall, Texas

Mason Mangum, WR, Austin Westlake, Texas

Blayne Toll, DE, Hazen

Jashaud Stewart, DE, Jonesboro

Jamie Vance, CB, New Orleans Edna Karr, La.

Brandon Frazier, TE, McKinney North, Texas

Ty’kieast Crawford, OL, Carthage, Texas

Allen Horace, TE, Crockett, Texas

2020 Targets

Aaron Moore, LB, Murfreesboro Oakland, Tenn.

Martavius French, LB, Memphis Whitehaven, Tenn.

Bryson Eason, LB, Memphis Whitehaven, Tenn.

Brian George, CB, Highland Community College, Kan.

Dwight McGlothern, Spring Klein Oak, Texas

Jabari Small, RB-ATH, Memphis Briarcrest Christian, Tenn.

Brady Ward, OL, Mobile St. Paul’s Episcopal, Ala.

Catrell Wallace, LB, Bryant

2021 Targets

Jai Jones, LB, Dallas South Oak Cliff, Texas

Jalen Jones, LB, Dallas South Oak Cliff, Texas

Dreyden Norwood, ATH, Fort Smith Northside

Landon Jackson, DE, Pleasant Grove, Texas

Still Waiting on Decision

Arkansas, Texas, Texas A&M, LSU and Ohio State are all still awaiting the decision of Houston (Texas) Cy Ridge four-star defensive tackle Vernon Broughton.

Broughton is a big-time recruit who took official visits to all five of his favorites. The 6-foot-5, 290-pound Broughton officially visited Arkansas May 31.

It has long been thought he would choose Texas, but the Aggies reportedly made a move getting the final official visit. But Broughton is still thinking over his decision.

He was one of the athletes at The Opening last week in Frisco, Texas.