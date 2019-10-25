Razorback Recruits in Action Around Arkansas Tonight

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The recruits inside the state who hold offers to Arkansas will be in action tonight with several good games on the schedule.

Here’s a look at each game involving a prospect who has been offered by the Hogs. The rankings used are the Fearless Friday’s Arkansas Sports Media Poll.

No. 1 Bryant (7-0) at Cabot (5-2)

Cabot has a very good football team. The problem tonight will be Bryant has a great team. Bryant continues to mercy rule teams by halftime. Linebacker Catrell Wallace is committed to Arkansas and 2021 quarterback Austin Ledbetter is committed to the Hogs baseball team. Running back Ahmad Adams is committed to Arkansas State and safety Tamuarion Wilson pledged to UCA. The Hornets have other dandies including wide receiver Jake Meaders. Cabot kicker Rhett Thurman is a good one.

Fort Smith Northside (2-5) at No. 8 North Little Rock (4-3)

These have been two teams that have disappointed this season, but injuries have played a large role in that. Northside 2021 quarterback Dreyden Norwood holds several offers including one from the Razorbacks. He could also play defensive back or wide receiver at the next level. North Little Rock running back Brandon Thomas is committed to Memphis while offensive lineman Erin Smith is going with SMU.

No. 5 (6A) Jonesboro (5-2) at No. 2 (6A) Searcy (7-0)

Searcy is also ranked No. 7 in the overall poll. Jonesboro is led by defensive end Jashaud Stewart who is committed to Arkansas. Stewart has 75 tackles, including 57 solo, 14 tackles for loss, eight sacks, 10 quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and a recovered one. He is a very talented defender. Searcy is led by 2021 wide receiver Marlon Crockett. In six games, Crockett has caught 31 passes for 569 yards and six touchdowns while returning two kickoffs for 113 yards including a 90-yarder. In limited action on defense, Crockett has three tackles and a pass breakup.

No. 5 (5A) Maumelle (6-1) at Beebe (1-6)

Maumelle 2022 offensive lineman Andrew Chamblee is pulling in scholarship offers at a fast clip. Chamblee is among a talented line crop in Arkansas in 2022. Arkansas and others have offered him.

Bauxite (6-1) at No. 3 (4A) Joe T. Robinson (6-1)

Joe T. Robinson is one of the most consistent programs in the state in recent years. Class of 2022 offensive tackle E’Marion Harris holds several offers including one from the Hogs. He has several teammates the Razorbacks and others are eyeing. 2021 running back and defensive back Hunter Smith is a standout on both sides of the ball. On offense, he has carried 106 times for 1,018 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has one reception for five yards. On defense, Smith has 54 tackles, including 36 solo, four for loss and one fumble recovery. He has returned four kickoffs for 151 yards with a long of 87. Class of 2020 linebacker J.T. Towers has played in four games. He has 48 tackles, including 25 solo, 20 tackles for loss, three sacks and a forced fumble. 2021 defensive end Deldrick Withers has 33 tackles, including 18 solo, 18 tackles for loss and three sacks. Daryl Patton has done an incredible coaching job at Bauxite.

Earle (5-1) at Hazen (5-1)

Arkansas has a commitment from Hazen defensive end Blayne Toll. He has had a very good season and is playing all over the field for Hazen. Freshman quarterback Luke King starts for Hazen and attended a football camp at Arkansas this past summer.

(Bonus Game)

No. 1 (2A) Fordyce (7-0) at No. 2 (2A) Junction City (6-1)

The Razorbacks haven’t offered anyone in this game, but they could in the future. But this is two outstanding teams going at each other. One of the best kept secrets in Arkansas is Fordyce 2022 center Carson Williams (6-3, 275) is the younger brother of Samuel Williams, who starts for Louisiana-Monroe on the offensive line. Williams moved to Fordyce from Bearden prior to this season.