FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has added a commitment from Lakeside Class of 2024 running back Braylen Russell.

Russell, 6-2, 225, was offered by the Razorbacks following an elite camp this summer. He is the first pledge for Arkansas in the Class of 2024.

This season, Russell rushed 106 times for 634 yards and 10 touchdowns while catching 15 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns.

Arkansas has 20 commitments for 2022, three in 2023 and now one in 2024.

Braylen Russell Class of 2024 MID-Season HIGHLIGHTS

https://t.co/QdnkQvrgQm

2024 Braylen Russell 3TDs Against Hope Arkansas.