Razorbacks Extend Offer to 2022 Linebacker Kaiden Turner

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas has offered Fayetteville High School Class of 2022 linebacker Kaiden Turner.

Turner, 6-1, 217, tweeted out the offer on Tuesday morning.

The Razorbacks join Kansas and Indiana in offering the standout. As a sophomore, Turner had 87 tackles, including 38 solo, four for loss, 5.5 sacks, nine quarterback hurries, two pass breakups, a couple of forced fumbles and one recovered.

Turner is the ninth in-state recruit in 2022 to be offered by the Hogs.

Click here for previous story on Turner.