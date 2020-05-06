Razorbacks Extend Offer to Class of 2021 WR John Paul Richardson

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas has offered Missouri City (Texas) Ridge Point Class of 2021 three-star wide receiver John Paul Richardson a scholarship.

Richardson, 6-0, 180, announced the offer on Twitter Wednesday.

I am extremely excited and humbled to announce that after a great conversation with @coachjstepp I have received an offer from the University of Arkansas! #WPS pic.twitter.com/elGyQ2H6Q0 — John Paul Richardson ⑦ (@johnpaulr_7) May 6, 2020

The Hogs are one of 19 offers for him. The others are TCU, Sam Houston State and Virginia Tech recently. Prior to these four offers he had pulled in 15 from schools around the country.

First 15. Truly blessed to be in this position! #AGTG pic.twitter.com/I1PXsDPZTk — John Paul Richardson ⑦ (@johnpaulr_7) April 5, 2020

Those schools are Arizona, Georgia Tech, Houston, Kansas, Louisiana Tech, New Mexico, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Rice, Texas State, Tulsa, Tulane, UNLV, Utah State and Texas Southern.

As a junior, Richardson caught 38 passes for 707 yards and five touchdowns. He rushed 24 times for 191 yards and six touchdowns while completing 2 of 3 passes for 12 yards and a touchdown. He has returned five kickoffs for 235 yards.

Click here for his junior highlights.