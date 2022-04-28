FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ assistant coaches are on the road recruiting hitting the state first.

The evaluation period goes from April 15 through May 31. Dowell Loggains was in Little Rock area on Wednesday.

Arkansas currently has 11 commitments for the Class of 2023 after picking up the pledge of Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb four-star quarterback Malachi Singleton.

Class of 2022

Arkansas still has three scholarships remaining for the Class of 2022. The goal is to take two interior defensive linemen and a wide receiver unless someone just too good at another position enters the transfer portal.

As far as two interior defensive linemen, the Hogs have a pair of offers out right now. Former Nebraska defensive tackle Casey Rogers, 6-5, 295, was offered by the Hogs on April 20. Rogers announced his decision on April 21 he was leaving Nebraska. In 2021, Rogers had 17 tackles, three for loss and 0.5 sack.

Rogers visited USC last weekend. In addition to Arkansas and USC, Rogers has offers from Washington, Auburn, TCU, Oregon State, Louisville, Virginia and Purdue. Rogers is from Syracuse, N.Y., and spent one season at a prep school before heading to Nebraska.

Former Arkansas State defensive lineman Terry Hampton, 6-0, 293, also is now in the portal. Hampton was a high school standout at El Dorado before heading to Arkansas State. In six games in 2021 before suffering an injury, Hampton had 11 tackles, five solo and 2.5 for loss, In 2020 when he was able to play all 11 games, Hampton had 35 tackles, six for loss and two sacks.

Since entering the transfer portal, Hampton has gained offers from Arkansas, Texas Tech, Illinois, Western Kentucky, SMU, Oregon State, Utah State and Houston.

A few wide receivers in the transfer portal have been rumored to have interest in the Hogs, but it appears the Razorbacks haven’t given out an offer at this time. The deadline for transfers to enter the transfer portal and play in 2022 is May 1. They don’t have to be committed to a school at that time, but they have to be in the portal by that date to have immediate eligibility in 2022.

Former Earle Standout

When Gerry Bohanon came out of Earle High School in the Class of 2018 he chose Baylor over offers from Arkansas and numerous others.

Bohanon started 12 of 14 games in 2021 for the Bears. He finished the season 173 of 225 for 2,200 yards with 18 touchdown passes and rushed for 323 yards and nine touchdowns. However this spring he lost his starting job to Blake Shapen. Bohannon thus entered the transfer portal and will have up to two years to play.

Some have asked about Arkansas being a possible landing spot, but that seems unlikely given that he would be playing behind KJ Jefferson and Malik Hornsby.

CBS’ Shehan Jeyarajah had a good story on Bohanon’s decision to leave Baylor. He listed three schools that would make sense for Bohanon. He listed Arizona State, Missouri and UCF as possible spots.

Here’s what Jeyarajah wrote about those three schools and Bohanon.

“Arizona State seems like a natural fit after losing dynamic running quarterback Jayden Daniels to LSU. Sun Devils offensive coordinator Glenn Thomas coached quarterbacks in Bohanon’s first two years at Baylor. Missouri was active in the JT Daniels sweepstakes, and could look to Bohanon. UCF might want to get older at quarterback instead of relying on sophomore Mikey Keene, and Bohanon could fit very well in Gus Malzahn’s system.”

In the Class of 2018, Arkansas landed Greenwood’s Connor Noland instead of Bohanon. Noland is now the ace of Dave Van Horn’s staff. He did start one game for the football team, but opted to concentrate on baseball when the former football staff was playing musical chairs with the quarterback position.

Top 5

Frisco (Texas) Wakeland four-star Class of 2023 offensive tackle Connor Stroh will release his Top 5 on Friday.

The 6-foot-7, 345-pound Stroh has 18 offers. Only Stroh knows which teams will make the cut, but a guess would be Arkansas, Texas, Texas A&M and Baylor are four of them. Possibly not, but everyone should know in the next 24 hours. Stroh has made two visits to Arkansas since the conclusion of the 2021 season. He was at Arkansas in January and then for the April 16 scrimmage.