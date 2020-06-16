Razorbacks Offer Defensive End Sleeper Jabran Hawkins in Georgia

FAYETTEVILLE — Lawrenceville (Ga.) Disney Class of 2021 defensive end Jibran Hawkins has a long list of offers, but they aren’t from the schools one would expect.
That started to change on Tuesday when the University of Arkansas became Hawkins’ 26th offer, but first from a Power 5 school. Hawkins, 6-3, 245, could be about to blowup as far as recruiting is concerned.
As a junior, Hawkins had 30 tackles, including 19 unassisted, two sacks, forced a fumble and recovered one. He also rushed 19 times for 109 yards and five touchdowns. 247Sports’ Rusty Mansell is considered the ultimate source for prospects in Georgia and also heaped high praise on Hawkins.
In addition to Arkansas, Hawkins has offers from Louisiana, Eastern Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee-Martin, Tennessee-Chattanooga, Connecticut, South Alabama, Southern Illinois, Ball State, Tennessee State, Austin Peay, Toledo, Navy, Bryant, Kent State, North Carolina A&T, Central Michigan, Southern, Georgia Southern, Coastal Carolina, Western Michigan, Gardner-Webb, Wofford, Eastern Michigan and Murray State.