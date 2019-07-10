Razorbacks Positioned to Make an Impact in Memphis

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas coach Chad Morris said when he took the job he looked at Memphis as part of the instate recruiting.

As he prepares for his second season with the Hogs, Morris and his staff are positioned to make a strong recruiting presence in Elvis’ city.

In the Class of 2019, Arkansas signed two recruits from Memphis and that number could grow in 2020. In addition to his staff that has been with him since he arrived, Morris added Kenny Ingram in the offseason when John Scott left for South Carolina.

Ingram is from Memphis and obviously has a strong reputation and presence there. Ingram came over from Auburn and figures to make his Memphis presence known in this upcoming class.

Here’s a look at seven recruits from Memphis known to still be considering the Razorbacks in the 2020 class.

Martavius French and Bryson Eason, LB, Whitehaven

This is a pair of four-star linebackers who John Chavis and the staff have made a huge priority. The pair are expected to be at Arkansas’ cookout on July 26. French is slated to make his decision on July 23. The other finalists in addition to Arkansas are Mississippi State, Oregon, LSU and Florida. He announced the final five on May 13.

On June 1, Eason announced a Top 8 of Arkansas, LSU, Florida, Ole Miss, Oregon, Memphis, Mississippi State and Tennessee. Arkansas would love to pair the two together.

Jabari Small, RB-ATH, and Omari Thomas, DT, Briarcrest Christian

Small is slated to attend the cookout later this month. He’s capable of playing running back or any number of positions. Small’s dad attended Ole Miss and the Rebels may be the team to beat.

Thomas is a big-time four-star recruit who could be an impact player as a true freshman on either side of the ball. He has a Top 6 of Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Texas A&M. He will be a prize landing for the school that gets his commitment.

Ray Curry Jr., OL, White Station

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound Curry committed to Missouri on June 3. The three-star recruit is reportedly still considering the Hogs at least to some degree. Arkansas is hoping to land an official visit from him and get a chance to flip him from their SEC opponent.

Darin Turner, WR, Central

The four-star wide receiver was once committed to LSU. He backed off that pledge on March 14 five days after he attended the Elite Prospect Day at Arkansas. He now lists the Tigers along with Arkansas, Alabama, Miami, Clemson, Georgia and Oregon as his favorites. Could be a longshot for Hogs, but from same school that produced Shamar Nash and Eric Gregory.

Devonte Nelson, CB, University School

A talented three-star cornerback who the Hogs could use in this class. All the schools that recruit Memphis pretty much have offered him. Among them in addition to Arkansas are Tennessee, Memphis and Ole Miss as well as many others. At this time, it may be safe to say the Hogs probably have the inside track to land him. Would be a nice get for the Arkansas secondary.